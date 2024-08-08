Eltropy's AI Heads To Shark Tank At LSCU VISION Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Saahil Kamath speaks at LSCU VISION 2024

Eltropy Head of AI Products Saahil Kamath to demonstrate AI's transformative impact on Credit Union and Community services and operations

- Saahil KamathMIRAMAR BEACH, FL, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the leading AI-powered conversations for community institutions (CFIs), is proud to announce that Saahil Kamath, Head of AI Products, will be speaking today at the LSCU VISION Conference in Miramar Beach, Florida. Kamath will participate in the conference's innovative "Shark Tank" session, sharing insights on the incredible potential of generative AI in the credit union and community bank industry.The LSCU VISION Conference of Ideas and Innovation , known for bringing together thought leaders and innovators in the credit union space, provides an ideal platform for Kamath to discuss how GenAI is quickly opening new doors for community financial institutions (CFIs) to serve their members and customers better, work more efficiently than ever before, and stay competitive in a digital financial world that's moving at breakneck speed."AI isn't just a cool tech trend – it's quickly becoming the backbone of meeting today's member demands," says Ashish Garg, Co-founder and CEO of Eltropy. "We couldn't be more excited to have Saahil represent Eltropy at VISION, an important regional event for our customers, demonstrating how our AI-powered platform is tackling real-world challenges and creating better experiences across the board for community banks and credit unions.”During his presentation, Kamath will explore l key topics, including:The importance of Safe AI as generative AI becomes integral to enhancing member experience and optimizing operationsHow AI-powered knowledge bases are empowering credit union members and employeesThe use of AI in analyzing member communications to drive insights and improve servicesThe importance of maintaining a human touch while leveraging AI capabilities"Credit unions have always been at the forefront of personalized, community-focused financial services," says Kamath. "Our goal at Eltropy is to strengthen these core strengths with AI, helping credit unions to offer the speed and convenience members expect in the digital age, while maintaining their unique personal touch."Eltropy's participation in the LSCU VISION Conference underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation in the credit union industry and its position as a thought leader in the application of AI technologies to financial services. Learn more about the LSCU VISION Shark Tank event here.At the upcoming 2024 Eltropy Leadership Summit , scheduled for Aug. 26-28 at Sundance Mountain Resort, Utah, Eltropy will discuss similar topics – offering CFI leaders a unique opportunity to network while exploring the transformative potential of AI for their operational processes and member services. For more information and registration details, visit eltropy/eltropy-leadership-summit-2024.About EltropyEltropy is the leading AI-powered unified conversation platform trusted by 600+ credit unions and community banks to connect with and service their members and customers. For more information, please visit

