Selling Vintage In A Modern World Made In America, Season 5, Ep 3

Lifelong friends Vonda and Lisa have a knack for finding vintage treasure - one they've turned into Gray Brush Vintage . They believe it's their second act in life, a chance to work for themselves with more freedom and flexibility than ever before. But a lack of small business funding stands in the way of quitting their 9-5 jobs and running Gray Brush full time. So, the two set out to win a pitch competition in their city of Portsmouth, Ohio, with a $5K prize to help fund the entrepreneurs' inventory for the upcoming busy holiday season.

Portsmouth was once an industrial and manufacturing powerhouse until most of the production jobs were lost to areas overseas. The community fell into dark times with high unemployment, widespread poverty and effects of the opioid epidemic. Having personally felt these impacts , Lisa stresses the importance of kindness and compassion for everyone affected in the community.

Known by locals as“the pickin' ladies,” Vonda and Lisa partner with Empower by GoDaddy to become more tech savvy in their small business, particularly social media, ecommerce, inventory management and introducing a point of sale. The women know that listing items online could be a game changer for their young business.

They are as committed as ever to chase their American dream.

Witness Vonda Rogers and Lisa Brickey's story as part of GoDaddy's Made in America: Ohio series, streaming now on YouTube.

