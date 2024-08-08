Vertex Roofing Introduces Shingle Services To Minnesota Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vertex Roofing , a leading provider of residential metal roofing solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to include shingle roof repair and shingle roof replacement across Northwestern Minnesota and parts of Northeastern Wisconsin. This strategic move comes in response to the significant increase in roof damage reported in the region striving to help homeowners.Northwestern Minnesota and parts of Northeastern Wisconsin have recently experienced a surge in severe weather events, including hailstorms and high winds, which have led to widespread damage to residential roofing systems. As homeowners grapple with the aftermath of these events, Vertex Roofing is stepping up to provide timely and professional free roofing estimates.Metal roofing and shingle roofing has been expanded into the Minnesota market including cities of Duluth , Grand Rapids, Hibbing, and Virginia, along with the surrounding cities and towns which have been affected by the recent inclement weather."Given the recent increase in roofing issues due to extreme weather, we felt it was crucial to extend our services to support the Minnesota community," said Travis Peterson, Owner and Co-Founder of Vertex Roofing. "Our team is committed to delivering high-quality shingle roof repairs and replacements to ensure that homes are not only restored but also fortified against future weather challenges."Vertex Roofing is dedicated to delivering exceptional roofing solutions with integrity and diligence. We operate with humility, valuing every customer interaction and recognizing that our success is built on trust and transparency. We are committed to doing the right thing in every aspect of our work, ensuring the highest standards of quality and ethics. Driven by a relentless pursuit of excellence, we continuously seek improvement to innovate and exceed expectations, safeguarding your home with unparalleled craftsmanship and service. It's the Vertex Difference.Vertex Roofing's new offerings include:.Comprehensive Roof Inspections: Detailed assessments to identify damage and determine the best course of action for repair or replacement..Expert Shingle Roof Repairs: Professional repair services to address leaks, missing shingles, and other common issues..Full Roof Replacements: High-quality shingle roof replacements using top-tier materials to ensure durability and longevity..Insurance Claims Assistance: Support with navigating insurance claims to ease the process for homeowners.Vertex Roofing prides itself on its commitment to customer satisfaction, transparent pricing, and exceptional craftsmanship. The company's expansion into shingle roofing underscores its dedication to addressing the urgent needs of homeowners affected by recent weather-related damages.For more information about Vertex Roofing's new services or to schedule a roof inspection, please request a free roofing estimate for your free roofing estimate.About Vertex RoofingVertex Roofing is a premier roofing service provider specializing in high-quality roofing solutions for residential properties in Minnesota and Arizona. With a focus on integrity, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, Vertex Roofing has built a reputation for excellence in the industry and is committed to delivering superior results with a dedication to meeting the unique needs of every homeowner.Media Contact:Spencer HesseltineDirector of PR & MarketingVertex Roofing...Direct Phone: 602-313-7753

