Celebrating The First National ABLE Savings Day

Washington, DC, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 14 will mark the first national ABLE Savings Day hosted by the ABLE Savings Plans (ASPN) of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST)! People involved in ABLE savings plans across the country want to share the value and importance that these plans bring to people with disabilities.

“We're going all out to promote ABLE programs across the entire country because we want everyone to know how powerful saving with ABLE can be,” said Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity, chair of ASPN .“ABLE has done so much for so many, and we want even more people to benefit from these tremendous programs. These webinars are designed to help people with disabilities, their families, employers, and anyone interested in learning more about how ABLE programs are increasing financial independence and control for a more secure future.”

In celebration of the first national ABLE Savings Day, ASPN is hosting three national webinars to provide opportunities to learn more about ABLE accounts. These webinars are free and open to the public, but registration is required.



ABLE Account 101 – Monday, Aug. 12 | 2 pm EST

How Can Employers Promote ABLE as a DEIA Tool? – Wednesday, Aug. 14 | 2 pm EST I Have an ABLE Account, Now What? – Wednesday, Aug. 21 | 2 pm EST

To learn more about the webinars and register, visit .

The Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act (ABLE Act) became law on December 19, 2014. The ABLE Act created the chance for individuals living with qualified disabilities and their families to save for the future, while protecting eligibility for public benefits.

The ABLE Act gives Americans with disabilities a chance to finally save and invest for their future. ABLE plan accounts can change the way individuals with disabilities and their families participate in the community, build financial wellness and plan for the future. These accounts help save money needed to pay for the added expenses that come with having a disability. All without losing access to federal means-tested benefits.

According to the National Association of State Treasurers, more than 171,000 Americans with disabilities have collectively saved $1.92 billion in an ABLE account. With an average account balance of more than $10,000, ABLE accounts are empowering many to save more than asset limits for many needed benefits.

ABLE accounts help with independence, build confidence, encourage employment, and improve quality of life. Contributions to ABLE accounts can come from earnings, family, friends, and other sources. Earnings on the investments in an ABLE account grow tax free from state and federal taxes and are never taxed when used for qualified disability expenses. To learn more about ABLE accounts, Enrich and the National Association of State Treasurers have teamed together to provide an education online course. In the course, you'll learn about the benefits of ABLE accounts and their role in helping people with disabilities save and invest for the future. Check it out here .

For more information about ABLE Savings Plans, visit the National Association of State Treasurers' ABLEtoday website here .

