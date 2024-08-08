(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Created One of the Largest Fertility Pharmacies in the US

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BelHealth Partners, LLC ("BelHealth") is pleased to announce that it has completed the sale of VFP Pharmacy Group (VFP or the Company), one of the largest independent national fertility pharmacies in the United States. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

BelHealth acquired VFP in August 2015, completed three add-on acquisitions and grew revenues over five-fold primarily through organic growth by securing large institutional contracts with leading fertility payors and clinics.

BelHealth Exits VFP Pharmacy Group - Created One of the Largest Fertility Pharmacies in the US

Harold S. Blue, Founding Partner of BelHealth, said, "BelHealth identified an early opportunity to build a pre-eminent national fertility pharmacy to capitalize on favorable demographic and reimbursement trends in women's health and I am proud of what the team accomplished."

Inder Tallur, Partner of BelHealth added "Hiring an outstanding management team led by Rich Burkett, to develop the platform was a pivotal point in the life cycle of our investment. The team built strong partnerships with leading players in the fertility sector, who recognized VFP's strengths, leading to the Company's growth over the years."

Truist Securities acted as exclusive advisor to VFP Pharmacy on the transaction.

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity

firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth acquires majority positions in

entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive investing, executive

management and entrepreneurial experience.

Contact:

BelHealth: Inder Tallur

[email protected]

917.975.6604

SOURCE BelHealth Investment Partners