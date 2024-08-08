Tedxinglewood Celebrates Sold-Out Event With Innovative Partnerships And Dynamic Speakers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEDxInglewood celebrates a sold-out event with dynamic speakers and innovative partnerships, August 10 at The Miracle Theater.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEDxInglewood is thrilled to announce its upcoming sold-out event on August 10, 2024, at The Miracle Theater. This year's theme, "E.D.G.E. – Explore. Discover. Grow. Engage." captures Inglewood's dynamic evolution and powerful discussions set to take place.Event Details:Date: August 10, 2024Time: 2:00 PM - 4:00 PMLocation: The Miracle Theater, 226 S. Market St., Inglewood, CA 90301Afterparty: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PMPartnerships:J.P. Morgan Chase: Providing financial empowerment and wellness experiences, J.P. Morgan Chase enriches our community's growth and financial health.Alto Ride: As our elevated ride-share partner, Alto is offering attendees offering attendees $15 off two rides to ensure a safe, luxurious rides.Download the Alto app, enter the code under Promotions in the Profile tab, and your credit will automatically apply.Sponsors:Blk. Water: Refreshing, health-oriented beverages enriched with fulvic minerals.DrinkMyth: Handcrafted cocktails enhancing the event's atmosphere.Giti Thai: Nourishing Thai meals promoting well-being.Los Chilakiles: Delicious meals for our BOH family.Pixi Beauty: Beauty and skincare products promoting self-care.RAD Soda: Natural, energizing sodas.Riot Energy: Plant-based energy drinks.Royal Treatment Wellness: Holistic health services.Scentsational Soaps: Artisan soaps promoting wellness.Vermont Slauson Women's Business Center: Supporting local entrepreneurs.Who Has It?: Unique, personalized products.1010 Wine and Events: Exquisite wine offerings fostering community.Hosted by Actor/Writer Paul Davis: Paul Davis will guide our audience through the day's activities, ensuring a seamless and enriching experience.Speakers Highlighting the E.D.G.E. Theme:Creative Strategist/Entrepreneur - Beny AshburnMotivational Speaker - Quain BevansSocial Justice Advocate - Teja SmithMedia Psychologist - Dr. Corey EmanuelSocial Entrepreneur - Tige CharityChef/Author - Alejandra SchraderEmpowerment Coach - Audra BryantSupported by Rashunda Rene's Our Culture Hub Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to enriching the community through educational and cultural initiatives.About TEDxInglewoodTEDxInglewood is an independently organized event licensed by TED , dedicated to showcasing innovative ideas and inspiring community engagement. Through engaging talks and performances, TEDxInglewood seeks to ignite conversations and drive meaningful change.For more information about TEDxInglewood, please visit:About TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is on a mission to discover and spread ideas that spark imagination, embrace possibility and catalyze impact. Our organization is devoted to curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge - without an agenda. We welcome people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world and engagement with others, and we invite everyone to engage with ideas and activate them in your community.TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged. Today it spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. Aside from the hundreds of TED Talks curated from our annual conferences and published on TED, we produce original podcasts, short video series, animated TED-Ed lessons and TV programs that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed via partnerships around the world. Each year, more than 3,000 independently run TEDx events bring people together to share ideas and bridge divides in communities on every continent. Through the Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze nearly $3 billion in funding for projects that seek to make the world more beautiful, sustainable and just. In 2020, TED launched Countdown, an initiative to accelerate solutions to the climate crisis and mobilize a movement for a net-zero emission future. View a full list of TED's many programs and initiatives.TED is owned by a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation. Our aim is to help create a future worth pursuing for all.Follow TED on: LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, Mastodon, Twitter and Facebook.For information about TED's upcoming conferences, visit

