Acordis Technology & Solutions Is Hosting Tech Show On September 12Th, 2024, In Miami, FL

MIAMI, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acordis, the leading innovator in the sector, is excited to announce its upcoming Tech Show, taking place on September 12th, 2024, at 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, Fl 33132. This highly anticipated IT Executive event will bring together industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, special guests from the Miami Heat and managing partner Alonzo Mourning.

Get ready to experience one of the only private technology shows, with some of the biggest names in IT, under one roof. From renowned industry experts sharing insights on emerging technologies, innovation, and the future of IT. Our Exhibition Hall will be featuring the latest in cutting-edge products, solutions interactive demos and hands on experiences.

We will have engaging sessions on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing just to name a few. There will be dedicated sessions for attendees to interact with the peers, industry leaders and even potential partners.

Acordis will have amazing keynote speakers from brands like Cisco, HPE Aruba, Ceburu, and Juniper.

Deep-data insights and experts combined with masterful storytelling as never before.

Attendees can register here: 2024 Tech Show - Acordis (acordistechshow)

About Acordis:

Acordis is a premier technology solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of IT services and solutions to businesses across various industries. With a dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, Acordis is a trusted partner for organizations seeking to leverage technology for strategic advantage.

To learn more about Acordis Technology & Solutions:

