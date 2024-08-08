Togrul Narimanbayov: Notable Artist Renowned For His Unique Talent And Passion For Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The year 2024 marks the 94th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist Togrul Narimanbayov, known for his unique talent and relentless dedication to his art, Azernews reports.

After many years, his masterpieces resonate deeply with art enthusiasts, capturing their hearts.

Togrul Narimanbayov's journey has left an indelible mark on the history of Azerbaijani art.

Born on August 7, 1930, in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's historical and cultural center, to a notable family, Togrul was the son of Yaqub Farman Bey. Yaqub, chosen to study abroad by the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1919, studied engineering in Toulouse and later married Irma, a young Frenchwoman from Gascony. Upon their return to Azerbaijan, tragedy struck when Yaqub was arrested during Stalin's purges on December 31, 1937, accused of espionage. Irma, along with Togrul and his brother Vidadi, was exiled to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.



His father was released after completing his sentence and the family was allowed to move back to Azerbaijan, but not to Baku. They lived in Mingachevir until 1956 when his father was rehabilitated under Khruschev and the family could return to the capital.

Togrul Narimanbayov studied at the Azim Azimzade School of Art in Baku, then at the Lithuanian Higher School of Art in Vilnius where he described education as 'global in content'.

The first picture "Dawn over the Caspian", created in 1957, and presented at the exhibition in Moscow, made him famous. The painting fascinated art lovers with an unconventional approach to the topic of work, a romantic uplift, distinctive individual pictorial language, sincerity, and intimacy of the captured images.

His triumph continued at exhibitions abroad. The "Dawn over the Caspian" followed by other works, including "All the Farther into the Sea," "Overpass," and "Stronger than the Storm".

The master of brush gained worldwide fame for his works in all genres of fine arts. His bright works created in various fields such as landscapes, portraits, monumental paintings, illustrations, and theater painting are characterized by genre diversity, aesthetic perfection, and a unique style.

Togrul Narimanbayov loved to paint very large canvases and murals, some of which can be seen at the State Puppet Theatre and Parliament in Baku. He also designed sets for ballets by Azerbaijani composers and did a magnificent set of illustrations for a 1988 edition of the Turkic epic The Book of Dada Qorqud.

Togrul Narimanbayov synthesized East and West in his works, combining the decorativeness of Eastern miniatures with the intellectuality of Western art.

He always admired French Romanticism, while his favorite artists were Eugène Delacroix and Gustave Courbet. Cézannism also played an important role in his artistic career.

However, the rich traditions of Azerbaijani art played an important role in Narimanbayov`s paintings, which are defined by their vibrant color, bold brushstrokes, and impasto. One can describe his drawings as a fairy tale, inviting one to a faraway wonderland.

Despite the pressures on Soviet artists to conform to Socialist Realism, he remained true to his own expressive, emotional style.

The leitmotif of the works of Togrul Narimanbayov was his great love for his native country. With special tenderness and trembling he drew the Old City, the Maiden Tower, and minarets of ancient mosques.

The rich traditions of Azerbaijani art, samples of antique miniatures, and carpet weaving played a great role in the development of Togrul Narimanbayov, as a great master.

People of creative work, poets, writers, artists, and creators of Azerbaijan's culture are subjects of Narimanbayov`s portraits. Externally simple and unpretentious, they are full of inspiration, desire, and ability to create.

The activity of Togrul Narimanbayov has affected the formation of the artistic and aesthetic vision of several artists' generations. Being a wonderful school for young artists with a rich heritage, he played an important role in the formation of their professionalism.

One of the biggest achievements of the artist is his contribution to the creation of Azerbaijani classical painting, helping the country to define its cultural identity and originality.

Togrul Narimanbayov received many awards throughout his life. He became a People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1967 and received the state prizes of the Azerbaijan SSR and USSR. National Leader Heydar Aliyev conferred on him the Azerbaijan Republic's Order of Independence (Istiqlal) in 2000, and President Ilham Aliyev the Order of Honour (Sharaf) in 2010.

Togrul Narimanbayov passed away in 2013 at the age of 83 in Paris, yet he left behind an extraordinary legacy in contemporary art. His daughter, Asmar Narimanbayova, has also pursued an art career, with her works exhibited in esteemed galleries and museums across Azerbaijan, America, France, Germany, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.

Characterized by bright colors and creative interpretations, Togrul Narimanbayov's art is notable for its emotional depth.

