Togrul Narimanbayov: Notable Artist Renowned For His Unique Talent And Passion For Art

The year 2024 marks the 94th anniversary of the birth of
People's Artist Togrul Narimanbayov, known for his unique talent
and relentless dedication to his art, Azernews
reports.
After many years, his masterpieces resonate deeply with art
enthusiasts, capturing their hearts.
Togrul Narimanbayov's journey has left an indelible mark on the
history of Azerbaijani art.
Born on August 7, 1930, in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's
historical and cultural center, to a notable family, Togrul was the
son of Yaqub Farman Bey. Yaqub, chosen to study abroad by the
Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in 1919, studied engineering in
Toulouse and later married Irma, a young Frenchwoman from Gascony.
Upon their return to Azerbaijan, tragedy struck when Yaqub was
arrested during Stalin's purges on December 31, 1937, accused of
espionage. Irma, along with Togrul and his brother Vidadi, was
exiled to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
His father was released after completing his sentence and the
family was allowed to move back to Azerbaijan, but not to Baku.
They lived in Mingachevir until 1956 when his father was
rehabilitated under Khruschev and the family could return to the
capital.
Togrul Narimanbayov studied at the Azim Azimzade School of Art
in Baku, then at the Lithuanian Higher School of Art in Vilnius
where he described education as 'global in content'.
The first picture "Dawn over the Caspian", created in 1957, and
presented at the exhibition in Moscow, made him famous. The
painting fascinated art lovers with an unconventional approach to
the topic of work, a romantic uplift, distinctive individual
pictorial language, sincerity, and intimacy of the captured
images.
His triumph continued at exhibitions abroad. The "Dawn over the
Caspian" followed by other works, including "All the Farther into
the Sea," "Overpass," and "Stronger than the Storm".
The master of brush gained worldwide fame for his works in all
genres of fine arts. His bright works created in various fields
such as landscapes, portraits, monumental paintings, illustrations,
and theater painting are characterized by genre diversity,
aesthetic perfection, and a unique style.
Togrul Narimanbayov loved to paint very large canvases and
murals, some of which can be seen at the State Puppet Theatre and
Parliament in Baku. He also designed sets for ballets by
Azerbaijani composers and did a magnificent set of illustrations
for a 1988 edition of the Turkic epic The Book of Dada Qorqud.
Togrul Narimanbayov synthesized East and West in his works,
combining the decorativeness of Eastern miniatures with the
intellectuality of Western art.
He always admired French Romanticism, while his favorite artists
were Eugène Delacroix and Gustave Courbet. Cézannism also played an
important role in his artistic career.
However, the rich traditions of Azerbaijani art played an
important role in Narimanbayov`s paintings, which are defined by
their vibrant color, bold brushstrokes, and impasto. One can
describe his drawings as a fairy tale, inviting one to a faraway
wonderland.
Despite the pressures on Soviet artists to conform to Socialist
Realism, he remained true to his own expressive, emotional
style.
The leitmotif of the works of Togrul Narimanbayov was his great
love for his native country. With special tenderness and trembling
he drew the Old City, the Maiden Tower, and minarets of ancient
mosques.
The rich traditions of Azerbaijani art, samples of antique
miniatures, and carpet weaving played a great role in the
development of Togrul Narimanbayov, as a great master.
People of creative work, poets, writers, artists, and creators
of Azerbaijan's culture are subjects of Narimanbayov`s portraits.
Externally simple and unpretentious, they are full of inspiration,
desire, and ability to create.
The activity of Togrul Narimanbayov has affected the formation
of the artistic and aesthetic vision of several artists'
generations. Being a wonderful school for young artists with a rich
heritage, he played an important role in the formation of their
professionalism.
One of the biggest achievements of the artist is his
contribution to the creation of Azerbaijani classical painting,
helping the country to define its cultural identity and
originality.
Togrul Narimanbayov received many awards throughout his life. He
became a People's Artist of the Azerbaijan SSR in 1967 and received
the state prizes of the Azerbaijan SSR and USSR. National Leader
Heydar Aliyev conferred on him the Azerbaijan Republic's Order of
Independence (Istiqlal) in 2000, and President Ilham Aliyev the
Order of Honour (Sharaf) in 2010.
Togrul Narimanbayov passed away in 2013 at the age of 83 in
Paris, yet he left behind an extraordinary legacy in contemporary
art. His daughter, Asmar Narimanbayova, has also pursued an art
career, with her works exhibited in esteemed galleries and museums
across Azerbaijan, America, France, Germany, Poland, Russia,
Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and China.
Characterized by bright colors and creative interpretations,
Togrul Narimanbayov's art is notable for its emotional depth.
