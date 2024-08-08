Central Asia: Emerging As Gobal Transport And Logistics Hub

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin
In a recent article titled "Renaissance of Central Asia: On the
Way to Sustainable Development and Prosperity," Kazakhstan's
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined the region's potential to
become a central node in global transport and logistics. His vision
highlights Central Asia's strategic role in transforming
international trade routes and economic connectivity.
Tokayev's article underscores that Central Asia is
well-positioned to become one of the planet's foremost transport
and logistics hubs. The region's pivotal role is being enhanced
through major international projects, particularly China's "One
Belt, One Road" initiative and the "North-South" international
transport corridor. These projects aim to integrate Central Asia
into global supply chains by improving connectivity between Asia
and Europe.
A critical component of Central Asia's transportation strategy
is the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (Middle Corridor). Kazakhstan is spearheading this
initiative, aiming to increase its transportation volume fivefold
in the near term. The corridor, which links China with Europe via
Kazakhstan, the South Caucasus, and Turkey, represents a vital
trade route that could significantly enhance regional economic
dynamics.
Kazakhstan's investments in maritime infrastructure at the Aktau
and Kurik ports are also noteworthy. These ports are becoming key
transit points for cargo traveling from China and Central Asia to
Europe. By facilitating smoother trade routes through the South
Caucasus and Turkey, these ports help streamline the flow of goods
to European markets.
Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in this regional transport
network. The country's location and infrastructure are integral to
the success of the Middle Corridor. Azerbaijan's ports, such as
Baku, serve as essential transit points connecting Central Asia
with Europe. The development of transport corridors through
Azerbaijan enhances the efficiency of the entire route, making it a
critical player in the regional logistics landscape.
Additionally, Azerbaijan's strategic position supports the
broader aim of integrating Afghanistan into these transport
networks, potentially opening new markets in South Asia and the
Indian Ocean. This expanded connectivity aligns with regional
interests and reinforces Azerbaijan's role as a key transit hub in
global trade.
The transformation of Central Asia into a major global transport
and logistics hub carries significant economic benefits. Enhanced
infrastructure and transport connectivity are expected to attract
substantial international investment, foster economic growth, and
integrate the region more deeply into global trade networks. For
Azerbaijan, the development of these transport routes presents
opportunities for economic expansion and increased regional
influence.
As Central Asia continues to advance its transport and logistics
capabilities, the region's strategic importance on the global stage
will only grow. By capitalizing on its geographic advantages and
investing in infrastructure, Central Asia, along with Azerbaijan,
is set to become a pivotal player in international trade and
economic development.
