EMBRAER EARNINGS RESULTS 2Nd QUARTER 2024

Embraer delivered 47 jets in 2Q24 of which 27 were executive jets (20 light and 7 medium) , 19 were commercial jets and 1 multi-mission C-390 Millennium in Defense – an increase of 88% compared to the 25 aircraft delivered in 1Q24.

Firm order backlog of US$21.1 billion in 2Q24 –

a 7-year high, up more than 20% annually. For more information please see our 2Q24 Backlog and Deliveries release.

Revenues totaled US$1,494 million in the period or an increase of 67% compared to the previous quarter (qoq) . Highlight for Commercial Aviation revenues with 176% growth.

Adjusted EBIT reached US$138.8 million with a 9.3% margin in 2Q24 (US$6.8 million and 0.8% in 1Q24).



Adjusted free cash flow w/o Eve in 2Q24 was negative US$(215) million because of working capital needs to support higher number of deliveries in the second half of 2024. 2024 Guidance reiterated: Management believes current estimates are valid and represent evenly balanced opportunities and risks for full year operations. Commercial Aviation deliveries between 72 and 80 aircraft, and Executive Aviation deliveries between 125 and 135 . Total company revenues in the US$6.0-6.4 billion range, Adjusted EBIT margin between 6.5% and 7.5%, and Adjusted free cash flow of US$220 million or higher .

