Two Brothers Killed In Russian Attack On Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has killed two brothers, aged six and 23 years.

Ihor Kalchenko, chief of staff at the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were killed in an airstrike on the village of Mohrytsia, Yunakivka community. One of them is a six-year-old child," he said.

Prosecutors and other law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the attack.

"According to the investigation, on August 8, 2024, at around 11:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the enemy carried out an airstrike on civilian infrastructure in the Yunakivka community of the Sumy district. The attack by the occupiers killed six-year-old and 23-year-old brothers," the post reads.

Earlier reports said that about 6,000 people, including more than 400 children, were being evacuated from the Sumy region.