Openscied Launches The First Six Units Of Its Free, High-Quality Elementary Science Curriculum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed by expert science educators and curriculum developers in partnership with 9 states from grades K-5, these science materials were created to inspire a lifelong love of science learning

New York, NY, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSciEd , a leading provider of open educational resources (OER) for K-12 science, today announced the release of the first six units of its highly anticipated elementary science curriculum ! Designed to spark curiosity and foster a lifelong love of science, these high quality units are freely available to ensure all students have access to the science learning experience they deserve.

"The release of our first elementary units is a momentous occasion and a step towards our vision of providing all students in all grades with a high quality science education,” said James Ryan, Executive Director of OpenSciEd. We're excited to provide teachers with the tools they need to make that a reality starting in the elementary grades. Our materials are designed to be engaging, accessible, and easy to implement.”

OpenSciEd's elementary units are centered on real-world phenomena that children encounter in their daily lives. This approach ignites curiosity, encourages asking questions, and sets the stage for meaningful scientific exploration. By actively engaging in hands-on investigations, students develop critical thinking, problem-solving, and language skills that will serve them as they move through middle school and beyond.

Recognizing the diverse needs of elementary educators, OpenSciEd units were made to seamlessly integrate with other subjects like ELA and math. Phenomena-based science learning encourages students to closely observe, question, and explain the world around them. In OpenSciEd classrooms, students engage with scientific texts and record their observations through drawings, charts, and written descriptions. They analyze data, draw conclusions, and communicate their findings. This process fosters strong writing and math skills as they learn to organize information, use evidence to support claims and express ideas clearly and concisely. The collaborative nature of OpenSciEd classrooms also promotes discussion and debate, further enhancing communication and language skills.

“By teaching young children science that integrates ELA/literacy and math, we empower students to become independent learners and problem solvers”, says Yanira Vazquez, Project Manager of Elementary Curriculum Development at OpenSciEd.“We're thrilled teachers have the tools to implement science learning that is relevant to students' lives and lets them engage in scientific practices, just like real scientists!”

Since the Fall of 2022, Northwestern University has led the developer's consortium– including BSCS Science Learning , Carolina Biological Supply Company , Horizon Research, Inc. , Michigan State University , Oakland University , and The University of Texas at Austin –in creating the elementary science materials. The learning materials are refined through extensive field tests with 450 teachers and 10,000 students across 9 states. With revisions made from the feedback from both educators and students, teachers can be sure that these science units work in real-world classrooms.

"The OpenSciEd elementary units are the result of an incredible collaborative effort, involving educators, students, scientists, and experts across the field”, says Brian Reiser, Professor of Learning Sciences in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University and leader of the OpenSciEd Elementary Developers Consortium.“In the field tests leading up to this release, we have been thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response, particularly from teachers who report seeing their students excited and engaged with science learning. This approach helps children see science as a way to make sense of questions and address problems that they, their families, and communities care about. We are excited to be part of a team working to help transform how students and teachers experience science nationwide."

OpenSciEd's learning materials are freely available in screen and print-friendly PDFs, and editable Google Docs, to reduce financial barriers to high-quality science education. With an extensive network of distribution partners, printers, and kit providers, there are various ways to access and/or purchase additional classroom materials. OpenSciEd also supports a network of certified professional learning providers, with expertise in the OpenSciEd approach, who can support schools and districts with implementation.

For more information, OpenSciEd encourages educators to check out to explore the elementary science curriculum and learn how OpenSciEd can help teachers foster curiosity about the world among young learners and prepare students for success in future science classes.

About OpenSciEd:

OpenSciEd is a collaborative effort of leading science researchers and educators, developing open-source resources aligned with the Framework for K-12 Science Education and the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). OpenSciEd is committed to empowering educators and igniting a passion for science in all students by providing high quality, free, open education resources and transformative curriculum-based professional learning. For more information on OpenSciEd, visit .

