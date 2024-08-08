Taylor Swift cancels concert in Vienna due to planned attack

(MENAFN) On Wednesday evening, Barracuda Music, the event organizer for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, announced the cancellation of three highly anticipated concerts in Vienna due to a serious security threat. This decision was made following an urgent warning from Austrian authorities about a planned terrorist attack targeting the performances at Ernst Happel Stadium. The cancellation was confirmed in a statement on Instagram, where Barracuda emphasized that the safety of fans and staff was the foremost priority.



Earlier that day, Austrian authorities reported the arrest of two individuals suspected of planning attacks on the concerts. The first suspect, a 19-year-old, was apprehended in Ternitz, located south of Vienna, while the second suspect was arrested in Vienna in the afternoon. The arrests followed a thorough investigation which indicated a credible threat against the concerts.



Taylor Swift was scheduled to perform in Vienna on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with the shows drawing an estimated 170,000 fans. The decision to cancel these performances was made to prevent any potential harm, reflecting the seriousness of the threat and the commitment to ensuring public safety. The concerts were part of Swift's widely successful Eras Tour, and the cancellation marks a significant disruption to what was expected to be a major event in Vienna. The authorities and organizers continue to work together to address the threat and ensure the safety of all involved.

