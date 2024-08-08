Alphagraphics Recognizes Outstanding Franchisees At Annual Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Franchise owners also use the as a time to strategize and with owners around the world

DENVER, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics , a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, recently recognized its "best of the best" franchisees while also discussing strategies for future growth at its 54th annual conference at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas, last month.

Continue Reading

"We always enjoy the chance to get together as a franchise family so we can share our success and provide one another with strategies that help us develop and grow," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development. "Our annual conference also serves as a chance to celebrate our high-achieving franchise owners and recognize them for an outstanding year."

Several awards were given out at this year's conference, including:



Franny: Butch Clarke, Rockwell, Texas

Rising Star:

Daniel Granados, El Paso, Texas

Most Improved:

Jason Warr, Round Rock, Texas

Project of the Year:

Zach Clarke, Rockwall, Texas

Community Impact:

Amanda Popwell, Hoover, Alabama

Top Overall Sales:

Lynn Nelson, Idaho Falls, Idaho

Best Operation Under $1 Million:

Tom Kane, Mokena, Illinois

Best Operation Silver Circle:

Steve and Cinda Morse, Cincinnati, Ohio Best Operation Gold Circle:

Jeff Bailey, Las Vegas, Nevada

The company also recognized the top sales associates, top overall sales, top sales for franchisees with a single center domestically and internationally, and franchisees with milestone anniversaries.

"Our franchisees deserve all the praise for their perseverance and commitment to the success of AlphaGraphics," McPherson said. "This conference allows us to do that while also providing us with the opportunity to network, work on strategies as a team and get together in a fun setting to celebrate all our hard work."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics' services, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company with its headquarters in Italy, is a Global Commerce enabler for SMBs and consumers thanks to its platform providing e-commerce, fulfillment, shipping, marketing and print solutions via multi-brand operations: PrestaShop, Mail Boxes Etc. (except the U.S. and Canada), PostNet, PACK & SEND, Spedingo, AlphaGraphics, Multicopy, World Options UK and Print Speak. The combination of our retail platform - that currently counts 3,190+ service centers in 58 Countries with more than 12,000 associates - our PrestaShop ecommerce platform served almost one million business customers in FY 2023 €1.4 bln (US$1.5 bln) of System-wide Gross Revenue

and

€22 bln (US$23.8 bln) of e-commerce Gross Merchandise Value.

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at:



-

-

-



-

–

-



-

-



-

-



-



-



-

-



-



-



-



-



MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics