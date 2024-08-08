Death toll in Gaza increases to 39,677, more than 91,645 wounded

(MENAFN) According to the of Health in Gaza, the death toll resulting from Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has tragically climbed to 39,677 individuals, with a staggering 91,645 people reported since the conflict intensified on October 7. The latest statistics, released on day 306 of the conflict, reveal a harrowing escalation in casualties, exacerbated by recent Israeli military actions targeting civilian areas.



In the past 24 hours alone, Gaza has witnessed two devastating massacres perpetrated by the Israeli forces against Palestinian families. These have led to the deaths of at least 24 Palestinians and left 110 others wounded, underscoring the severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis gripping the region.



Compounding the tragedy, rescue efforts are hampered as several victims remain trapped under debris or in inaccessible areas, impeding the efforts of ambulance crews and civil defense teams to provide urgent medical assistance.



The escalation in casualties reflects the relentless intensity of hostilities and the profound impact on civilian populations in Gaza, where infrastructure has been severely compromised and basic services strained to their limits. The international community continues to monitor the situation with growing concern, calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and renewed efforts towards a durable ceasefire to alleviate the humanitarian suffering.



As efforts persist to address the urgent humanitarian needs of Gaza's population, the mounting death toll underscores the critical imperative for international intervention to protect civilians, uphold human rights, and advance prospects for lasting peace in the region.

