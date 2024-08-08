Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) In Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Lynn Ashour, 14 years old, waits patiently in a long line with other citizens, clutching a yellow jerrycan under the scorching sun. The queues are for water taps that struggle to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of displaced people and residents, exacerbated by the destruction of more than 70 percent of local wells due to ongoing hostilities.



Since October 7, 2023, Gaza has faced relentless aggression, resulting in over 130,000 casualties among its population. The devastation has extended beyond human loss to include severe infrastructure damage, frequent power and fuel shortages, unsafe drinking water, and the rampant overflow of sewage along with accumulating solid waste, marking an environmental crisis.



The situation has recently escalated to a health emergency, with the Ministry of Health issuing warnings of potential epidemic outbreaks. More than 100,000 cases of hepatitis have been reported, alongside surges in respiratory diseases transmitted via water and airborne droplets, as well as skin ailments like scabies and bacterial infections, including staph infections.



Critical to these challenges is the severe scarcity of potable water, exacerbated by deliberate actions of the occupying forces, including the destruction of wells, reservoirs, and desalination facilities. This deliberate targeting has compounded the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, where basic necessities like clean water have become increasingly scarce, amplifying the suffering of its population.



Efforts to address these urgent humanitarian needs are imperative, calling for immediate international attention, humanitarian aid, and concerted diplomatic efforts to alleviate the dire conditions faced by civilians in Gaza. The ongoing crisis underscores the urgent need for sustainable solutions and lasting peace in the region.

