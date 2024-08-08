Israeli forces invade Tulkarm

(MENAFN) In a late-night operation, Israeli occupying forces carried out a thorough raid on the city of Tulkarm and its northern suburb of Shweikeh, as reported by sources from Wafa. The incursion began with Israeli forces entering Tulkarm through its southern entry points, where they proceeded to conduct patrols across several neighborhoods and streets. The focus of their activities encompassed the southern, eastern, and educational districts before extending into the Shweikeh suburb.



Key areas such as the eastern street of Al-Dahieh, along with neighborhoods like Al-Na'ala and Al-Aqsa, as well as the Al-Ja'run roundabout, saw significant presence of Israeli patrols during the operation. Despite the extensive movements and deployment of forces, initial reports indicated no immediate arrests were made during this operation.



This nighttime action underscores the persistent security measures and tensions prevailing in the region, situated within the Palestinian territories under Israeli military jurisdiction. Such incursions invariably disrupt the daily lives of residents and heighten concerns among local authorities about potential escalations in the ongoing conflict dynamics.



The incident highlights ongoing challenges faced by Palestinian communities subjected to frequent military operations, prompting renewed calls for heightened international attention and concerted efforts aimed at fostering stability and advancing prospects for peace in the region.

