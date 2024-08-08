Mikra Joins Acousticsheep For Sleepphones® X Serenity Giveaway

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mikra and AcousticSheep LLC announce a dreamy summer giveaway contest to win a pair of SleepPhones® and a three-month of Serenity

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the“Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness, is pleased to announce that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. ("Mikra") has joined with U.S. based AcousticSheep LLC (“AcousticSheep”) to offer a SleepPhones® x Serenity Giveaway. Enter as many times as you wish to win a free pair of SleepPhones® and a three month supply of Serenity per the contest rules at .

“We are delighted to partner with Mikra for this SleepPhones® x Serenity giveaway,” said Andrew Dalton, Director of Sales & Marketing at AcousticSheep, the makers of SleepPhones®.“SleepPhones® headphones and Serenity have natural synergy, which was heavily reflected in the success of the collaboration.”

“It has been a pleasure working with AcousticSheep on this giveaway,” said Andrea Judge, CEO of Mikra.“We appreciate their customer-focused business model and the quality of their SleepPhones®. The collaboration was a natural fit, and we look forward to announcing more product collaborations and giveaways in the near future.”

Serenity has been formulated based on steam extract of lavender oil, combined with Mikra's proprietary polyterpene blend of passionflower, chamomile and lemon balm. Lavender oil extract has undergone thorough evaluation in randomized, double-blind clinical trials, where it demonstrated notable effectiveness even surpassing that of paroxetine (PaxilTM), a leading SSRI recommended for managing generalized anxiety disorder1. This study's findings indicated that lavender oil extract is both efficacious and well-tolerated in patients with generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), enabling termination after a 10-week treatment at the full therapeutic dose without down-titration and without inducing withdrawal symptoms.

In Europe, lavender oil extract has gained prominence as a primary, first-line strategy in addressing anxiety-related concerns and has secured widespread approval for this purpose.2

What sets Serenity apart is the GCMS-verified precision of the active ingredient dosage, and the incorporation of Mikra's proprietary polyterpene blend, meticulously crafted to deliver a pleasing flavor profile and address the common concern raised by initial users of other oral lavender products regarding their "perfume-like" taste and aftertaste. Capitalizing on our team's experience with fragrant and flavorful botanicals, Serenity is poised to be among the most palatable lavender oil extract supplements on the market, with the most consistent, reliably precise dose every time.

Lifeist is committed to bringing natural products backed by real science to market and looks forward to reaching many more customers in new and innovative ways in 2024 and beyond.

About AcousticSheep® LLC

AcousticSheep LLC was founded by Dr. Wei-Shin Lai and Jason Wolfe in 2007. Wei-Shin Lai, a family physician, could not get back to sleep after taking patient calls at night. Her husband, Jason Wolfe suggested she listen to relaxing sleep sounds in order to fall back asleep, but regular headphones and earbuds were uncomfortable. To solve this problem, they decided to make the first headphones designed specifically for sleeping. He soldered and she sewed the first“headphones in a headband” at their kitchen table and called them SleepPhones® headphones.

More than a million SleepPhones® headphones have been sold to date, and Jason and Wei-Shin have earned recognition such as Entrepreneur of the Year in PA (SBA), Entrepreneur of the Year in Western PA & WV (Ernst & Young), EXIM Bank Exporter of the Year, and Small Business of the Year with the Consumer Technology Association. Their products have won eight Consumer Electronics Association Innovation Awards, two Pennsylvania ImPAct Awards (Entrepreneur and Exports), and a Red Dot Design Award. For more information about the company visit .

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:







