This report analyses the Internet data center market in China share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

China's government has approved around ten national data center clusters. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other Chinese authorities have also announced plans to build computing centers in several provinces and develop data center clusters. As part of its East-to-West plan, the Chinese government aims to transfer data from the eastern part of the country to the western part to develop the data center market in the western region.

China is a relatively inexpensive market for developing a data center facility compared to other countries. As of 2023, the cost of building a data center ranges between USD 7 million and USD 9 million per MW, projecting a YoY growth of between 3% and 5%. China has over 20 operational submarine cables. Five upcoming ones are expected to be deployed during 2024-2025. The Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) is the longest cable coming up, spanning about 6,524 miles, connecting China with Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile, among others, are among the top and the largest colocation data center operators in China's Internet data center market and are developing data centers across the country with over 1,500 MW power capacity. Key big data and IoT players in China include- Alibaba Group, Tencent, Huawei Technologies, HCL Technologies, Fugumobile, ThunderSoft, Xiaomi Group, Lenovo Group, iSoftStone Smart Technology, ZTE Corporation, and many others.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some of the key colocation investors in the Internet data center market in China in 2023 are China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Chayora, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Dr. Peng's Telecom and Media Group, Shanghai Atrium (athub), China International Capital Corporation (CICC), VNET Group, Kehua Data, Sinnet, among others.

In 2023, Chindata Group declared its desire to transform into a privately held firm via a revamped and enhanced arrangement worth USD 3.16 billion. This game-changing decision is the result of coordinated talks with Bain Capital. China Merchants Group also expressed interest in the Chinese data center operator.

In 2023, Tencent Holdings is steadily progressing toward constructing China's largest data center. According to Wang Zhixin, deputy director of the Yangtze River Delta Artificial Intelligence Advanced Computing Centre, a collaborative endeavor between Tencent Holdings and Shanghai's Songjiang district, four buildings have already been completed.

Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud are the cloud operators with their own dedicated cloud regions in China, with multiple availability zones in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, and others.

