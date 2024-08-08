(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Internet Data Center market in China - investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The China Internet Data Center Market was valued at USD 38.85 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 77.37 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 12.17%
This report analyses the Internet data center market in China share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
China's government has approved around ten national data center clusters. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other Chinese authorities have also announced plans to build computing centers in several provinces and develop data center clusters. As part of its East-to-West plan, the Chinese government aims to transfer data from the eastern part of the country to the western part to develop the data center market in the western region.
China is a relatively inexpensive market for developing a data center facility compared to other countries. As of 2023, the cost of building a data center ranges between USD 7 million and USD 9 million per MW, projecting a YoY growth of between 3% and 5%. China has over 20 operational submarine cables. Five upcoming ones are expected to be deployed during 2024-2025. The Southeast Asia-Japan Cable 2 (SJC2) is the longest cable coming up, spanning about 6,524 miles, connecting China with Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.
China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Mobile, among others, are among the top and the largest colocation data center operators in China's Internet data center market and are developing data centers across the country with over 1,500 MW power capacity. Key big data and IoT players in China include- Alibaba Group, Tencent, Huawei Technologies, HCL Technologies, Fugumobile, ThunderSoft, Xiaomi Group, Lenovo Group, iSoftStone Smart Technology, ZTE Corporation, and many others.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Some of the key colocation investors in the Internet data center market in China in 2023 are China Telecom, China Mobile, China Unicom, Chayora, GDS Services, Chindata Group, Dr. Peng's Telecom and Media Group, Shanghai Atrium (athub), China International Capital Corporation (CICC), VNET Group, Kehua Data, Sinnet, among others.
In 2023, Chindata Group declared its desire to transform into a privately held firm via a revamped and enhanced arrangement worth USD 3.16 billion. This game-changing decision is the result of coordinated talks with Bain Capital. China Merchants Group also expressed interest in the Chinese data center operator.
In 2023, Tencent Holdings is steadily progressing toward constructing China's largest data center. According to Wang Zhixin, deputy director of the Yangtze River Delta Artificial Intelligence Advanced Computing Centre, a collaborative endeavor between Tencent Holdings and Shanghai's Songjiang district, four buildings have already been completed.
Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Cloud, Microsoft, Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Cloud are the cloud operators with their own dedicated cloud regions in China, with multiple availability zones in cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, and others.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and China's colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in China by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across regions in the country. This report details a detailed study of the existing China Internet data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Internet data center market in China's size during the forecast period. The Internet data center market in China's landscape investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast. This comprehensively analyzes the latest trends, growth rates, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and market prospects. Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market. A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 153
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $38.85 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $77.37 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 12.1%
| Regions Covered
| China
IT Infrastructure Providers
Cisco Systems Dell Technologies Hewlett Packard Enterprise Huawei Technologies IBM Inspur Lenovo Pure Storage Quanta Cloud Technology Wistron Corporation
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
AECOM ATS Global Aurecon China State Construction China Electronics Engineering Design Institute China Railway Construction Jiangxi Construction Engineering MCC Group Tianjin Construction Engineering Group Zhejiang Cloud Valley
Support Infrastructure Providers
ABB AIRSYS Caterpillar Cummins Delta Electronics Eaton Fuji Electric Hangzhou Kencool Intelligent Technology HITEC Power Protection Legrand Mitsubishi Electric Pillar Power Systems Rittal Rolls-Royce Schneider Electric Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology STULZ Vertiv
Data Center Investors
Alibaba Group Chayora China Mobile China International Capital Corporation (CICC) China Telecom China Unicom Chindata Group Dr. Peng's Telecom & Media Group EdgeConneX GDS Services Haoyun Changsheng (Hotwon) KEHUA Data Keppel Data Centres Shanghai Atrium (athub) Sinnet Tencent VNET Group
REPORT COVERAGE:
IT Infrastructure
Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
UPS Systems Generators Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems Rack Cabinets Other Mechanical Infrastructure CRAC and CRAH Chillers Cooling Tower and Dry Coolers Economizers & Evaporative Coolers Other Cooling Units
General Construction
Core & Shell Development Installation & commissioning Services Building & Engineering Design Fire Detection & Suppression Systems Physical Security DCIM
Tier Standard
Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV
Geography
TARGET AUDIENCE
Real Estate Investment Trusts Construction Contractors Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Government Agencies
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Chinese Internet Data Center Market
CONTACT: CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN08082024004107003653ID1108531483
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.