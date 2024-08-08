Legends Is Top Tour On Youtube

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Eight-time European Order of Merit winner Colin Montgomerie with Legends Tour chairman Ryan Howsam

Legends Tour CMO Keith Mitchell with Colin Montgomerie and Legends Tour chairman Ryan Howsam

VIRGINIA WATER, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Legends Tour has become the number one Tour on YouTube, surpassing 1.75 million subscribers. The increase sees the over-50's Tour, led by Chairman Ryan Howsam, overtake the PGA Tour for top spot in the subscriber stakes on the platform.Last week the Legends Tour staged its flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie at Trump International Golf Links. Across the week there were over 1.9 million views of Legends Tour videos, including more than 888,000 views of the final round highlights which gained great engagement, also receiving more than 17,000 likes.Of the 1.75 million subscribers to the Legends Tour channel, 42% of viewers are 55+, with 48% in the 25-54 age bracket. The viewership is made up of 65% male and 35% female.Speaking about the move to the top of the golf Tour table on YouTube, Ryan Howsam said:“It's brilliant that we've reached the milestone of becoming the top golf Tour on YouTube, now we need to build upon this. Legends Tour is truly global with a cast list of some of the most successful golfers to have played the sport in the past 40 years. We now go to Vietnam, India, Zambia, across Europe as well as the UK and USA. We're a global business and that's why we are appealing to golf fans and sponsors internationally.“When I initially took over the Legends Tour my vision was to go after the over 50's market, it was clear to me that it wasn't being marketed properly – the legends of the game weren't being put front and centre of the Tour. Our Tour has players from all over the world and covers four continents in our schedule of tournaments.“If you take last week's flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, you've got four Ryder Cup captains, six major winners, numerous other Ryder Cup players and many more winners - that's something to shout about! We've got so many players on this Tour who are household names. Many of our fans grew up watching and supporting these great players, now they continue to follow their progress and want to see more interviews and action from them via our social media and digital channels.“We've built on unique assets such as the Legends Tour playing experiences and the 12 million established travelling database with Staysure, the largest travel insurer in the UK, which is resulting in sponsors coming on board, but also governments and tourist boards are really starting to take notice. The tourist boards know that the team we've put together, what they do around tournaments when we're in resort is getting significant traction and that is a big win for our partners.”So far this year there has been more than 4.6 million views of Legends Tour content on YouTube with organic traffic generating 47% (1st January to 31st July 2024) of the total watch time, highlighting a high level of natural interest and engagement in the brand.In 2024, the top three performing videos all came from the Tour's flagship event, the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship hosted by Colin Montgomerie.Chief Marketing Officer for the Legends Tour, Keith Mitchell, is proud of the growth of the brand and social media channels, such as YouTube:“This is a lucrative niche market which was just waiting for someone to come in and develop. Owning the digital space and using video content to tell our story and engage new fans was a key objective from the start.“To reach specific audiences and maximise the relevance and effectiveness of content, paid media campaigns are used to amplify visibility. This ensures that material hits a broader audience who may not have otherwise been aware of Legends Tour and compliments the organic success of the channel. This balance helps to ensure sustained growth and engagement, especially in our emerging markets.“A worldwide Tour with players such as Angel Cabrera and Jeev Milkha Singh helps drive the outreach to new territories such as Argentina and India - Milkha Singh will be hosting a Legends Tour event in India at the end of August. A global product, with global players.“We started this journey four years ago with the first step of looking at the content teams and how we can break down the silos across digital, social and TV content to provide a more efficient production and delivery process that results in golf fans getting high quality content via their chosen platform. This streamlined process allows us to put more resource on the distribution and acquisition of new viewers and grow the Legends Tour brand globally. This milestone is a compliment to all the team and shows that all our hard work is paying off.”ENDSFor media enquiries and interview requests, please contact ...Pictures only to be used in association with this press release and credited to Legends TourLEGENDS TOUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL - @eulegendstour?si=O_n4ywaG1JOwT-4mAbout the Legends TourFormerly known as the European Senior Tour and the Staysure Tour, the Legends Tour ( ) is the men's professional golf tour for members aged 50 and older. Five years after the first edition of The Senior Open, won by Neil Coles in 1987, more than 60 professionals called for a formally structured Tour, which was then created in 1992. Many of the pioneering champions who played on the European Tour during the 1970s, 80s and 90s make up the Legends Tour's active membership.In September 2020, Ryan Howsam, Staysure Group CEO, acquired a majority equity share in the Tour in a ground-breaking joint venture with the European Tour, a unique structure whereby an individual has the majority ownership in a professional tour.Colin Montgomerie, Sam Torrance and Woosnam are among the winners of the John Jacobs Trophy, which is awarded to the golfer who finishes first on the Legends Tour Order of Merit presented by Rolex each season.In 2024, the Legends Tour began new ambassador partnerships with former Ryder Cup captains Paul McGinley and Colin Montgomerie along with Major winners Michael Campbell (2005 US Open), Paul Lawrie (1999 Open Championship).The Legends Tour provides unmatched playing experiences for amateur golfers at its Legends Experience , Championship Pro-Am and Celebrity Pro-Am events. These experiences provide golfers with unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to rub shoulders with and play alongside legends of the game at competitive events hosted at world-class golfing destinations.

Legends Tour

PGA European Tour

+44 7876 644782

...