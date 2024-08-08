(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Air Force has reported a significant success in intercepting and destroying all 30 Russian drones launched in an attack last night across seven Ukrainian regions. The governor of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine announced via Telegram that the air force successfully downed 14 drones over the area, noting that the resulting fires from the attack had been extinguished without any reported casualties. Meanwhile, the governor of the Khmelnytsky region confirmed that four additional drones were shot down, although debris from these drones caused damage to storage facilities and a workshop at an industrial plant. In central Ukraine, four drones were intercepted over the Cherkasy and Vinnytsia regions, with no reports of casualties or damage.



In the Kyiv region, local authorities confirmed that air defenses successfully dealt with drone targets in the morning, though specific details on the impacts of these attacks were not disclosed. The governor of the Sumy region reported the interception of a ballistic missile overnight, but the air force has yet to provide further details on the types of missiles used by Russia. Meanwhile, Russia has shifted focus to accuse Ukraine of expanding its conflict efforts into Africa by allegedly supporting terrorist groups. This claim follows recent heavy losses suffered by Russian forces due to attacks by separatists and jihadists in northern Mali, leading Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to assert that Ukraine's actions are a strategic attempt to open a second front in the ongoing conflict.



