QSE Index Closes Higher By 0.28%

Doha: The Qatar (QSE) closed higher on Wednesday with the rising by 27.81 points, or 0.28%, to reach 10,076.81 points.

During the session, 167,822,265 shares were traded, with a total value of QR 372,316,636.817, across 13,854 transactions in all sectors.

Shares of 35 companies increased, 12 companies saw a decline, and three companies maintained their previous closing prices.

The capitalization at the end of the trading session was QR 580,993,340,671.550, compared to QR 578,988,348,515.370 in the previous session.