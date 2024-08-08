عربي


Amir Heads To Ankara

8/8/2024 4:00:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to Ankara on a working visit to the sister Republic of Turkiye.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.

MENAFN08082024000063011010ID1108530777


The Peninsula

