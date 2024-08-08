Amir Heads To Ankara

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country today, heading to Ankara on a working visit to the sister Republic of Turkiye.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
