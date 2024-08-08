Immerse Yourself in Nature and Wildlife at Club Mahindra Kanha

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, August 07, 2024: Kanha, located in Madhya Pradesh, is renowned for its rich biodiversity and serves as an ideal refuge for tigers. This area is perfect for observing a wide variety of plant and animal species, making it a popular destination for tourists and wildlife enthusiasts. Nestled within the picturesque views of dense forests, just a few kilometers from Kanha National Park is Club Mahindra Kanha that offers a tranquil retreat for families.

Spread over 15.5 acres, the resort boasts 62 spacious accommodations, including studio and one-bedroom apartments as well as luxury tents which is a unique offering at the resort for the guests, all designed to make you feel at home. Each room is a cozy haven, adorned with bright colours, antique décor, and comfortable furnishings, providing scenic views of the lush surroundings. Conveniently located, the resort is within a short distance from Jabalpur, Raipur, and Nagpur, making it easily accessible for guests. The resort is located just 4.6 KM from Khatiya Gate, accessible to all four core zones- Kanha, Kisli, Mukki and Sarahi.

The resort offers a diverse dining option to cater to every palate, ensuring an enjoyable stay for the members. With a multi-cuisine restaurant, in-room dining service- Gourmet Express, and traditional tea at the Chai Ka Chowpal tea stall members remain assured that their gastronomic wish list is fulfilled. Some of the irresistible items on the menu include regional specialties such as Bamboo Biryani, an authentic dish cooked in bamboo, as well as the famous Lal Baji, Kadaknath Chicken, Bhutte ki Khees, and lentils with spinach, among others. It also features an extensive spa that provides western therapies for individuals and couples. Members also take-home gifts from the souvenirs shop, ensuring that memories of their stay last forever.

Club Mahindra Kanha seamlessly blends adventure with comfort, offering members unique experiences and opportunities to connect with local culture. Weekly tribal dance performances of Baiga dance are organized to promote local culture, and guests can visit nearby tribal villages for an immersive cultural experience.

Experiences and activities at Club Mahindra Kanha are a key highlight. The resort’s experiential zone- Happy Hub keeps you engaged with the exciting activities and leaves you wanting for more. Indoor activities such as glass painting, bottle painting, canvas painting, MDF painting, and air hockey will trigger the inner child in you. While the outdoor activities such as rope and wall climbing, zig zag bridge, bamboo bridge, Burma bridge, zip line, wall climbing and commando bridge, archery, and gun shooting, will bring out the adventure junkie in you. If these activities aren’t enough, then embark on a thrilling jungle safari in an open gypsy to witness the majestic tiger. There is also an option for the night safari in the buffer zone to explore the jungle after dark. Members can also explore the jungle on the e-bike.

The resort’s location offers convenient access to numerous attractions around Kanha. One such spot is the Gidli Ghogra Waterfalls, located just 15 kilometers from the resort, known for its stunning natural beauty. One of the best places to visit in Kanha for a family consisting of wildlife enthusiasts is Phen Wildlife Sanctuary. Additionally, Kanha National Park, situated in the Mandla and Balaghat districts, is renowned for its tiger sightings and is only a 10-minute drive from the resort. Other attractions include tribal Museum, Mandla Fort, Garam Pani Ka Kund with magical sulfur-abundant water, Bhedaghat or Bheraghat & The Dhuandhar Waterfall, and Sihar Paat Temple & Ram Mandir. Guests can also enjoy a magnificent sunset view at Sunset Point, located just 8 kilometers from the resort.

Club Mahindra Kanha is committed to sustainability through various initiatives such as a 220 kV solar panel installation, promoting organic farming, and using food waste from the restaurant for compost in their organic farming practices. The resort grows organic vegetables and fruits like papaya, oranges, and lemons on their farm. Additionally, they have implemented wastewater management with the installation of 22 pits to harvest rainwater. Eco-friendly travel is promoted at the resort with the use of buggies. This dedication to the environment enhances the overall experience at the resort.

Whether it's engaging in thrilling pursuits or simply enjoying the serene environment, Club Mahindra Kanha promises a truly unique and enriching experience.





