New Balance unveils Al Sadd SC’s new 2024-25 kit

(MENAFN- currentglobal) Doha, Qatar, August 08, 2024: New Balance, the brand synonymous with running excellence and unparalleled style, celebrates the rich history and heritage of Al Sadd SC by unveiling the brand new 2024/25 season kit. The Al Sadd SC Home kit and clothing collection is now available across all New Balance stores, the Al Sadd store, and online platforms.



Crafting a kit that celebrates the club’s rich history, vibrant present and promising future, each piece launched by New Balance tells a unique story, personal to the club and its fans. The Home kit features a ‘Classic’ white colorway with black piping on the shoulders, sleeves, and side arms to deliver a timeliness look. For the goalkeepers, New Balance has also launched ‘Prism’ in recognition of the bold and bright colors such as ‘cyber yellow’, forming a subtle pattern across the top. As part of ‘Training and Travel’ options, the kit includes pre-match tops with crew neck collars and woven training shorts alongside a range of cotton tees, polo shirts, training jackets, and hoodies marked with the classic Al Sadd SC club logo.



Further variety can be found in the new gilets, long stadium jackets and waterproof jackets, paired with the leisure shorts or tech fit pants, sporting the same branding.



Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance in the Middle East, Africa, and India shared his excitement: “Following Al Sadd SC’s outstanding win in the league and Emir cup last year, we are thrilled to launch a kit that signifies Al Sadd’s rich heritage and victorious spirit. New Balance are proud to continue this partnership with Al Sadd SC for yet another year, introducing innovative colourways and designs that embody the club’s storied tradition and express its forward-looking vision.”



CEO of Al Sadd SC, Turki Al Ali added: “We are excited to launch our kits as part of our partnership with New Balance. Inspired by our fans' support of the club, the brand-new 2024-25 kit is designed to meet high expectations for performance. This kit embodies our commitment to excellence, and we are thrilled to share this with our dedicated players and loyal fans.”







MENAFN08082024007566016328ID1108530754