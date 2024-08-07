Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announces six arrests in connection with fraudulent trading in residency permits.
RIYADH -- OIC Secretary-General strongly condemns the war crimes being committed by the Israeli Occupation forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.
ANKARA -- Turkiye joins South Africa's case against the Israeli occupation authorities at the International Court of Justice.
CAIRO -- Al-Azhar condemns the violence targeting Muslims and mosques in Britain.
WASHINGTON -- White House affirms that the changes in the US military posture in the Middle East were thought of as a defensive platform.
NEW DELHI -- Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin appoints Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus as prime minister for the interim government.
NEW DELHI -- Five people, including four Chinese nationals and a pilot, are killed after their helicopter crashed in Nuwakot town, central Nepal. (end) gb
