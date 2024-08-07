Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwaiti of Interior announces six in connection with fraudulent trading in residency permits.

RIYADH -- OIC Secretary-General strongly condemns the war crimes being committed by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

ANKARA -- Turkiye joins South Africa's case against the Israeli occupation authorities at the International Court of Justice.

CAIRO -- Al-Azhar condemns the violence targeting Muslims and mosques in Britain.

WASHINGTON -- White House affirms that the changes in the US military posture in the Middle East were thought of as a defensive platform.

NEW DELHI -- Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin appoints Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus as prime minister for the interim government.

NEW DELHI -- Five people, including four Chinese nationals and a pilot, are killed after their helicopter crashed in Nuwakot town, central Nepal. (end) gb