Kuwait's First Cultural Challenge On E-Games Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The first cultural national challenge program for e-games kicked off on Wednesday, with the participation of 70 male and female youth.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Director General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad al-Jassar said the council is organizing this challenge for the first time as a start for next challenges in the same field.

He expressed his delight at youth's participation in this challenge, which constitutes a chance for them to be acquainted with each other.

The move also enables the participants to share expertise and knowledge, he added.

Meanwhile, Director General of the Youth Public Authority Nasser al-Sheikh said the challenge is a chance for the authority to learn about the skills and energy of youth, affirming that paying attention to youth is a national duty.

Omaima al-Saad, an NCCAL official, told KUNA that the program comes to keep pace with media development, and orientation of youth and children on how to acquire knowledge.

She noted that book has no longer been the source to of information, adding that modern methods offer information in an easy and simple manner.

E-games challenge is one of the creative economic tools, she stated. (end)

hhd











MENAFN07082024000071011013ID1108528867