ICC Group Announces Collaboration With JBF Stainless

ICC Northwest and JBF Stainless Announce Collaboration

ICC Group and JBF Stainless have collaborated to boost stainless-steel equipment production. Together they are enhancing their service offerings across the U.S.

- Jake Feldmeier

CANBY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ICC Group (“ICC”), an innovative full-service engineering and firm, has announced a joining of forces with JBF Stainless (“JBF”) based in Frankfurt, NY. JBF Stainless, founded by Jake Feldmeier, is a premier manufacturer of stainless-steel equipment, renowned and relied upon by businesses in the food, dairy, beverage, and cosmetic industries across the United States.

“It's a yin and yang situation” states Alex Alexandrov, CEO of ICC Group.“Jake Feldmeier and the JBF team have nurtured a devoted and loyal customer base, and now needs to expand its manufacturing capacity to fabricate the high-quality tanks that JBF is committed to supplying. ICC, with its 50,000 square foot stainless steel fabrication facility, is prepared to immediately increase output.”

“It's not every day that you encounter someone in your industry that shares the same level of commitment to their clients and product quality. It's even rarer when you get the opportunity to collaborate with that person.” Says Jake Feldmeier, president of JBF Stainless and respected figure in the stainless-steel manufacturing industry.“I feel extremely positive about the coming together with Alex, and I'm eager to begin serving our combined customers.”

The joining of manufacturing operations between ICC and JBF will enable the immediate fabrication of projects that loyal clients at JBF expect. Both Mr. Alexandrov and Mr. Feldmeier emphasized their aligned goal of enhancing their services by maintaining exceptional quality, and elevating order fulfillment. Mr. Alexandrov further stated:“Now, JBF tank customers can also benefit from all the design, professional process engineering, and construction management services offered by ICC for the past 30 years.”

With facilities on both Coasts, JBF and ICC can now more efficiently deliver their high-quality tanks, reactors, and mixing equipment throughout the United States.

When asked about any apprehensions regarding the management of two factories across the United States, Feldmeier responded with confidence: "Our team's dedication is steadfast, and the integration has been nothing short of seamless. It's our shared values and commitment that have made this possible. We are focused on the goals of our collaboration and have already achieved significant progress."

For more information, visit ICC's website or JBF's website .

