Egyptian Olympic Athletes Champion Local Sportswear

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Olympic champions are making waves globally, not just for their athletic prowess but also for their choice of attire. Clad in 100% locally made sportswear, they are showcasing the capabilities of Egypt's textile on the world stage.

The“Sigma Fit World of Champions” initiative, which provides Olympic with Egyptian-made sportswear, has garnered international acclaim. The high quality and unique designs of the outfits have been lauded by newspapers and social users worldwide.

“This is one of the most significant projects we've undertaken,” said Nasser Ibrahim, Marketing Director at Sigma Fit.“Supporting our Olympic athletes with world-class, Egyptian-made products is a matter of pride for us.”

Ibrahim acknowledged the challenges of competing in a market dominated by international brands. However, Sigma Fit's six-year reign as the online sportswear leader and subsequent expansion into physical stores demonstrate the company's confidence in its products.

The decision by Egyptian athletes to wear locally produced clothing has been hailed as a powerful statement of national identity and support for domestic industry. It has also underscored Egypt's ability to compete globally in the textile sector.

“We collaborated with athletes from volleyball, handball, and sailing teams, as well as national team players,” Ibrahim said.“They were fully convinced of our products and became ambassadors for the brand.”



