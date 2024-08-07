Maryam Al Attiyah Elected NHRC Chairperson For Five Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Members of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) unanimously elected HE Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah as Chairperson of the NHRC today, August 7, for a five-year term, subject to renewal, and Dr. Mohammad bin Saif Al Kuwari as Deputy Chairperson.

In remarks following her election, Al Attiyah emphasized the role of the NHRC in spreading its message and exerting effort in performing its duties, which enabled it to maintain a great legacy in the field of human rights and qualified it to enjoy the highest classification that can be granted to a national institution in the world for three consecutive sessions since 2010, in addition to the reputation it now enjoys regionally and internationally.



She indicated that this great legacy requires work to keep it up, as work must be according to an approach that ensures the NHRC remains at the top among its counterparts in the world and aspires to achieve more human rights accomplishments. She said the NHRC will exert its greatest effort and harness its utmost energies to bear this national and humanitarian responsibility.

The meeting of the National Human Rights Committee members came following the Amiri Decree No. 61 of 2024 reconstituting the NHRC.

The committee's membership includes Maryam Abdullah Al Attiyah, Dr. Mohammad Saif Al Kuwari, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Obaidan, Dr. Asmaa Abdullah Al Attiyah, Sultan Mubarak Khamis Al Abdullah, Fawaz Bakhit Al Jatal, Dr. Hessa Mohammed Sadeq Mohammed, Mubarak Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Khalifa (civil society representatives), Dr. Reem Ali Al Derham (representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Abdullah Saqr Al Mohannadi (representative of the Ministry of Interior), Naji Abd Rabbo Al Ajji (representative of the Ministry of Social Development and Family), Sheikha Najwa bint Abdul Rahman bin Nasser Al-Thani (representative of the Ministry of Labour), Dr. Saleh Ali Al Fadala (representative of the Ministry of Justice).

The decision also provided that the committee would select a Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson from its members of representatives of civil society and that the term of the committee would be five years, renewable for another period or periods.