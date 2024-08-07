Introducing Gluco-Pro Protein: The Revolutionary Whey Protein Powder Designed To Stabilise Blood Sugar While Building Muscle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining stable blood sugar levels is crucial for overall and well-being, particularly for people with conditions such as diabetes, pre-diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and kidney problems. Even in the absence of any health conditions, blood sugar fluctuations can result in unpleasant slumps in energy. Many protein powders on the are high in sugars or

carbs, which can cause blood sugar levels to spike and then crash.



Gluco-Pro Protein Bottle - chocolate.

T1D Nick Theurer with his CGM & Gluco-Pro Protein bottle.

Continue Reading

To address this problem, Nick Theurer & Matthew Cassels are proud to introduce Gluco-Pro Protein, a whey protein powder specially formulated with a proprietary blend of high-quality ingredients and features that are scientifically proven to help keep blood sugar levels stable. Gluco-Pro Protein is not your average whey protein powder.

Low in carbohydrates and with zero added sugar, it is specifically designed to help individuals maintain balanced blood sugar levels while also supporting muscle repair and growth. Its unique formula is the result of extensive research and development, and it is backed by scientific evidence. The 11 key features used in Gluco-Pro Protein have been carefully selected to provide maximum benefits without compromising on taste or quality.

The team at Gluco-Pro Protein understands the importance of balanced blood sugar levels and the impact it can have on one's overall health. That's why they have created Gluco-Pro Protein, a product that not only helps individuals reach their fitness goals but also maintain stable blood sugar levels. This revolutionary product is suitable for people of all ages and fitness levels, making it a must-have for anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Gluco-Pro was created by Nick Theurer, a Type-1 diabetic and former fitness trainer. "As a Type 1 diabetic, I have to monitor my blood sugar levels closely. Fitness is a huge part of my life, and I had actually noticed for years that my blood sugar would often spike and then plummet shortly after training. It wasn't hard to connect those fluctuations to the sugary high-carb post-workout protein shakes I was often drinking. But with the innovation of digital blood glucose monitors and tracking I was finally able to see just how much those shakes were really messing with my A1C. So I looked for a protein that was designed not to disrupt my blood sugar levels... and I couldn't find one. Two years later, after a ton of research in partnership with a University of Cambridge PhD of Medical Science, Matt Cassels, I launched Gluco-Pro."

For more information and to purchase Gluco-Pro Protein, please visit our website . Join us in our mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and stable blood sugar levels with Gluco-Pro Protein.

Media Contact:

Nick Theurer

213-369-9771

[email protected]



SOURCE Gluco-Pro Protein, LLC