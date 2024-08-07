DB Investing Secures A New License In Dubai From SCA Regulator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DB Investing is proud to announce that it has been granted a new license by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulator in Dubai. This significant achievement marks a major milestone in the company's growth and expansion strategy.With this second new license in the portfolio, DB Investing is poised to enhance its presence in the Dubai market, providing a broader range of services to its clients and solidifying its position as a leading investment firm in the region.Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing, expressed his enthusiasm about this accomplishment:“This second license is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing top-tier investment services. We are excited about the opportunities this new license brings and are confident that it will enable us to better serve our clients and contribute to the growth of Dubai's financial sector.”“Looking ahead, we plan to leverage this new license to drive innovation and expand our service portfolio. We aim to build stronger relationships with our clients and partners, explore new markets, and seize new opportunities. Our focus will remain on delivering exceptional value, maintaining our reputation as a trusted investment firm, and improving the number of licenses in our portfolio.”Hietham Abdulhaim, DB Investing Chief of Business Development, remarked,“Certainly. Navigating regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance with stringent standards were challenging aspects of this journey. However, our team's expertise and unwavering determination helped us overcome these hurdles. We remained focused on our goal and worked collaboratively to achieve this success. In fact, the company won six awards in less than two years; it's a significant milestone.”The new license positively impacts DB Investing's clients and partners by enhancing trust and credibility, which leads to stronger business relationships and greater opportunities for collaboration. Clients can now benefit from a wider array of financial services, knowing they are backed by rigorous regulatory standards.The company extends its heartfelt gratitude to its dedicated team whose hard work and perseverance have been instrumental in achieving this milestone. DB Investing looks forward to leveraging this new license to drive further innovation and success in the industry.The firm is constantly improving new products and payment methods to expand the business worldwide, with the recent addition of PayPal for online deposits from new clients.Check this and more information on DB Investing's official websiteBe our partner by clicking hereExplore career opportunities at DB InvestingFor media inquiries, please contact: ...About DB Investing: DB Investing is a leading investment firm committed to delivering exceptional financial services and solutions. With a focus on innovation, integrity, and client satisfaction, DB Investing has established itself as a trusted partner in the investment community.

