Anker Delivers Premium Charging Products With New Anker Prime Lineup

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Anker Prime devices can fully power and connect your devices while streamlining your charging setup

BELLEVUE, WA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in mobile charging and consumer electronics, today announced the 2024 Anker Prime lineup. As Anker's premium line of charging devices, Anker Prime includes a range of products designed to support all charging scenarios from full desktop charging solutions to mobile power stations.Products in the Anker Prime line leverage high powered like Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors and in-house technologies like Anker's PowerIQ 3.0 and Multiprotect to provide a safe and efficient charging experience. Anker Prime products prioritize smart power controls and intuitive designs to provide peak power to your essential devices.The Anker Prime lineup has been developed to adapt to the needs of the modern consumer, and includes high-end docking stations, power banks, wall chargers, and more. Details regarding the new Anker Prime Lineup are listed below.Anker Prime Product DetailsSelect Anker Prime products will be available today on Amazon and Anker .Anker Prime 250W GaNPrime Charging StationA 6 port charging hub (4 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports) with a total output of 250 watts. Featuring an LCD screen and a twist control button for easy access to charging information and power distribution modes.$169.99, €159.99, £169.99Anker Prime 200W GaN Charging StationA compact 6 port charging hub (4 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports) with a total output of 200 watts.$79.99, €79.99, £79.99Anker Prime 160W Charging Docking StationA 14 port power docking station featuring 3 USB ports for charging, 6 USB ports for data transfer, 1 gigabit ethernet port, 1 full-function upstream port, a 3.5mm audio jack, 2 4k60hz HDMI video outputs and a combined charging output of 160 watts. This all-in-one workstation features an LCD screen that displays real-time system information.$249.99, €199.99, £199.99Anker Prime 240W Charging StationA slim power strip featuring 2 full sized AC ports, 4 USB-C, and 2 USB-A ports with a total output of 240 Watts. This device includes WiFi smart control and a digital display to help connect your devices and provide real-time charging data.$164.99 (available in US market only)Anker Prime 100W GaN ChargerAn updated version of our previous 100 watt prime charger, this new version incorporates Anker Activeshield 2.0 and the latest GaN technologies to create one of the smallest 100-watt chargers on the market. The 100 watt Anker Prime charger features 2 USB-C ports and a USB-A port for flexible charging.$84.99, €79.99, £69.99Anker Prime 65W Power BankThe Anker Prime Power Bank features an integrated AC plug with the ability to charge devices at a combined output of 65 watts while plugged in or on battery power through the two USB-C ports.$79.99 (available in US market only)Anker Prime USB-C Charging CableThese durable USB-C cables use upcycled materials and ultra-fine copper wires for a lab-tested lifespan of 300,000 bends. These cables integrate e-mark chips and support up to 240 watts of power output on supporting devices. These cables will be available in 3 and 6-foot varieties.3ft for $29.99, €24.99, £19.996ft for $34.99, €29.99, £22.99"With the future of work evolving, we wanted the Anker Prime lineup to evolve with it." asks Shaun Xiong, General Manager of Anker Charging "When we first introduced the Anker Prime line of charging devices, we wanted to provide high-quality, multi-port charging devices. These new desktop charging stations this year take that experience to the next level with highly flexible designs that are more durable, provide additional functionality, and use durable materials for wfh people and at-home use."###About AnkerAnker is the world's #1 mobile charging brand and a global leader in sustainable power. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, power banks, solar panels, and power solutions for the home and outdoors. Anker recently launched its“Re[Charge] the Future” program and has committed to making more sustainable products and reducing its use of plastic. More information about Anker can be found at anker.About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment, and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its seven key brands: Anker, AnkerWork, eufy, Nebula, SOLIX, soundcore and AnkerMake. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.PR Contacts......

