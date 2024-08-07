BREAKING: PM Modi To Visit Landslide-Hit Wayanad

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Prime Narendra Modi to visit landslide-hit Wayanad on Saturday (Aug 10). He will arrive at the Kannur International Airport and then head to Wayanad aboard a chopper. According to reports, PM Modi will take stock of the situation in the landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai. He will also visit relief camps in the area.

