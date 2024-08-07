Generating A Brighter Future For Renewable Energy In Arkansas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NorthStar Clean and General Motors launch Newport Solar to help power GM facilities

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

NorthStar Clean Energy proudly announces the official opening of Newport Solar, a 180 MW project designed to source electricity for General Motors' operations in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) territory including Lansing Delta Township Assembly and Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan, as well as Wentzville Assembly in Missouri,

which underscores a shared commitment to providing creative renewable energy solutions and aggressively pursuing a low carbon future.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, happening August 15, marks the launch of one of the largest single-axis photovoltaic projects in Arkansas - and will serve as a shining example of NorthStar's leadership in renewable energy development, and operation.

"NorthStar is committed to helping our customers reach their sustainability and business goals and the Newport Solar project demonstrates how our approach enables companies like General Motors to achieve both," said Brian Hartmann, President of NorthStar Clean Energy. "The collaboration with GM exemplifies our shared obligation to creating a future powered by renewable energy."

Rob Threlkeld, Director of Global Energy Strategy for General Motors, further emphasized the strategic alignment, saying: "By expanding our renewable electricity portfolio, we are taking a major step forward in reducing our carbon footprint and advancing our broader sustainability goals. This facility not only supports our renewable electricity strategy but also demonstrates our dedication to a sustainable future for all. We are proud to help lead the way in sustainable practices and continue driving positive change."

This solar project is the result of growing innovative and collaborative sourcing effort between General Motors and NorthStar Clean Energy. It is a

key component in General Motors' overall strategy to reduce its Scope 2 energy emissions globally, which includes improving energy efficiency, sourcing renewable electricity, using more reliable power, enhancing supply reliability, and making significant global investments in an ever-expanding network of renewable energy collaborators.

The new facility is projected to produce approximately 410,000 megawatt-hours of renewable energy annually, the same amount of electricity needed to power more than 30,000 Arkansas homes.

Under a 15-year renewable energy purchase agreement, the renewable energy credits generated by this new facility will have the same impact as planting nearly 5 million trees.

About NorthStar Clean Energy:

NorthStar Clean Energy helps companies with ambitious sustainability targets decarbonize through renewable energy solutions. Based in Michigan, NorthStar Clean Energy owns and operates

over 1,500 megawatts of generating capacity nationwide -including solar installations in Michigan, Wisconsin and Ohio, wind assets in Texas and Ohio, natural gas and co-generation facilities in Michigan, and biomass plants in Michigan and North Carolina- and has a development pipeline of 1 gigawatt of renewable energy. NorthStar Clean Energy plans to convert its only coal-fired power plant, the TES Filer City Station co-owned with Tondu Energy, to a 60 MW biomass-fueled plant capable of capturing 500,000 tons of Carbon Dioxide annually, one of the first bioenergy with carbon capture and storage ("BECCS") projects under development in the United States. Founded in 1987, NorthStar Clean Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of CMS Energy

(NYSE: CMS ).

For more information, please contact:

Mary Cullen

Media Relations Manager, NP Strategy for NorthStar Clean Energy

[email protected]

630.272.5691

SOURCE NorthStar Clean Energy