CBJ releases treasury bonds worth JD200 million

(MENAFN) The Central of Jordan (CBJ) recently conducted auction No. 25 of Jordanian Treasury bonds on behalf of the government, aiming to raise JD200 million to finance various state initiatives. Scheduled for maturity on August 7, 2029, the bonds were offered with settlement set for Wednesday, August 7, as disclosed by CBJ reports.



Throughout the year 2024, the Jordanian government has actively utilized the issuance of treasury bonds and bills to meet obligations and fund developmental projects. According to data released by the CBJ, the total amount borrowed through these financial instruments has exceeded JD4.2 billion since the beginning of the year until the latest auction held on Tuesday.



This issuance forms part of Jordan's broader fiscal strategy to manage public finances and sustain economic stability amidst evolving global and regional economic landscapes. The proceeds from these bonds are crucial in supporting government expenditures across various sectors, ensuring continuity in public services and infrastructure development efforts nationwide.

