World Bank allocates USD138 million to projects in Jordan

(MENAFN) In July, the World allocated a total of USD138 million to Jordan, disbursed across three significant government projects and vital programs aimed at bolstering various sectors and supporting Jordan's economic modernization goals.



According to data from the World Bank, these funds were directed towards the Women’s Economic Opportunities Enhancement Project, the Citizen-Oriented Digital Government Program, and the Employment and Skills Support Project.



The largest disbursement occurred on July 10, amounting to USD54 million for the Women’s Economic Opportunities Enhancement Project. This disbursement marks the initial installment of the project, which has a total value of USD221 million and was signed between the Jordanian government and the World Bank in the second quarter of 2024.



On July 3, the World Bank transferred USD80.2 million for the Citizen-Oriented Digital Government Program, representing a financing rate of 25.2percent of the total project value of USD321 million. This disbursement signifies the first installment under the agreement finalized between the World Bank and the government in April.



Additionally, on July 9, a payment of USD3.3 million was disbursed for the Employment and Skills Support Project. This amount contributes to the overall project value of USD112 million, with total disbursements to Jordan amounting to USD30 million.



The initiatives are part of the new Jordan Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for 2024-2029, jointly launched by the World Bank Group (WBG) and Jordan’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation. This framework aims to foster inclusive and sustainable growth while focusing on job creation, particularly for youth and women in Jordan.



The CPF represents a strategic continuation of the longstanding collaboration between Jordan and the World Bank, highlighting mutual efforts to promote economic resilience and development in the country.

