Gold rates experience decline

(MENAFN) prices experienced a decline on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and United States Treasury yields rose, amid anticipation among traders regarding potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in September.



According to the Bloomberg Economic Agency, spot prices fell by 0.2 percent to USD2385.60 per ounce in trading, while United States gold futures also decreased by 0.3 percent to USD2425.30 per ounce.



Meanwhile, in the broader spectrum of precious metals, spot silver saw a slight increase of 0.1 percent, reaching USD27.0561 per ounce. Platinum prices gained 0.3 percent to USD915.20 per ounce, and palladium rose by 0.3 percent to USD877.24 per ounce.



The decline in gold prices was largely attributed to the strengthening of the United States dollar, which typically moves inversely to gold prices. Moreover, rising United States Treasury yields indicated heightened expectations among investors that the Federal Reserve might reduce interest rates in the near term to stimulate the economy.



Traders and market participants are closely monitoring economic indicators and signals from the Federal Reserve to gauge the potential size and timing of any interest rate adjustments. The outcome of these deliberations could significantly influence gold and other precious metal prices in the coming weeks, reflecting broader sentiment in financial markets regarding monetary policy and economic recovery prospects.

MENAFN07082024000045015687ID1108527120