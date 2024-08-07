Global oil rates decline

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline in early Asian trading on Wednesday, following a brief recovery in the previous session. This downturn came in response to new data revealing an unexpected rise in oil and inventories within the United States, which offset earlier concerns regarding global oil constraints.



According to reports from the Bloomberg Economic Agency, crude futures dropped by 21 cents to USD76.27 per barrel, while United States West Texas Intermediate crude prices fell by 25 cents to USD72.95 per barrel.



The setback in oil prices followed the release of data by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday, which indicated an increase in inventories of crude oil, gasoline, and distillates in the United States These figures contributed to downward pressure on oil prices across global markets.



Just a day prior, both United States crude and Brent crude had shown signs of recovery from multi-month lows, prompting cautious optimism among traders. However, the unexpected surge in inventory levels reported by the API reversed these gains, leading to renewed selling pressure in the oil markets.



Market participants are now eagerly awaiting the release of the United States Energy Information Administration's weekly inventory report later today. This data is expected to provide further insights into the current state of oil inventories and may influence market sentiment and trading activity in the coming sessions.



The fluctuating dynamics of global oil markets underscore ongoing concerns over supply and demand imbalances, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties worldwide. As oil prices continue to respond sensitively to inventory data and market developments, stakeholders remain vigilant amidst the evolving energy landscape.

