Who issues caution of extreme health crisis in Gaza

(MENAFN) The World Organization (WHO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, has issued a stark warning about the deteriorating health conditions in the Gaza Strip due to ongoing conflict and mass displacement. According to the WHO's recent statement, the situation in Gaza is exacerbating public health challenges, particularly with regards to overcrowding, inadequate shelter, and compromised water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities. These factors are significantly increasing the risk of infectious diseases spreading rapidly among the population.



The WHO highlighted that overcrowding not only poses health risks but also heightens the vulnerability of civilians to casualties during attacks on densely populated areas. Furthermore, the agency expressed deep concern over the growing number of patients requiring urgent medical evacuation from Gaza. The ongoing hostilities and the strained capacity of the local health system are further complicating efforts to provide essential medical care to those in need.



Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has echoed these concerns, emphasizing the urgent need for the establishment of multiple medical evacuation corridors outside Gaza. These corridors are crucial to ensuring safe passage for patients requiring specialized treatment to hospitals beyond the conflict zone.



The humanitarian situation in Gaza has been dire for months, exacerbated by prolonged conflict and severe restrictions on essential supplies. The WHO's warning comes amidst a backdrop of intensified violence and humanitarian crisis, with significant casualties reported, including many among vulnerable groups such as children and women. The destruction of critical infrastructure, including health and educational facilities, has further crippled the region's ability to cope with the ongoing crisis.



As international calls for humanitarian intervention grow louder, organizations like the WHO continue to advocate for immediate measures to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. The need for sustained humanitarian aid, safe access to healthcare, and protection for civilians remains urgent as the conflict shows no signs of abating. The international community faces a critical challenge in addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring the protection of civilians caught in the midst of escalating violence in Gaza.

