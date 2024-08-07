(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private insurance marketplace, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Please click the PDF to access the full press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website at .

eHealth, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Continue ReadingView PDF

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 245-3047. The participant passcode is 1407192. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "News and Events" on the Investor Relations page of our website at

.

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

For more information, visit

eHealth

or follow us on

LinkedIn ,

Facebook ,

Instagram , and X .

Open positions can be found on our

career page .

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.