(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has reaffirmed his administration's dedication to achieving a "just end" to the conflict with Russia within this year, emphasizing his proposed peace plan. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Zelensky highlighted the importance of his “peace formula,” which calls for a complete Russian withdrawal from all Ukrainian territory, thereby restoring the borders to those established in 1991, following Ukraine’s independence. This proposal has been met with skepticism by Moscow, which has described it as "detached from reality."



Zelensky also noted that Botswana has recently endorsed the peace communiqué that emerged from a summit held in Switzerland. This communiqué has garnered support from approximately 90 countries, including key allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, and various European Union states. However, major global players like China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia have refrained from endorsing the declaration.



The endorsement from Botswana indicates a growing coalition of “partners for peace” supporting Ukraine's stance, according to Zelensky. He stressed that his administration's unwavering objective is to lay the groundwork for a genuine resolution to the conflict within the current year, asserting that achieving this goal remains feasible.



In contrast, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented his own peace proposal in June, suggesting that negotiations could commence if Kyiv agrees to a neutral status and renounces claims over five regions and one federal city that opted to join Russia in 2014 and 2022. Kyiv has rejected this proposal as an "ultimatum," further complicating the path to a negotiated settlement.



The divergent peace proposals and ongoing international support reflect the complexities of achieving a resolution to the conflict, as both sides remain entrenched in their respective positions.

