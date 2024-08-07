(MENAFN) Russian forces successfully thwarted an attempted incursion by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance unit, according to Aleksey Smirnov, the acting governor of Kursk Region. Smirnov reported on Telegram that Ukrainian attempted to breach the border from the Sumy Region, leading to clashes in the Sudzhansky and Korneevsky districts of Kursk.



The governor highlighted that Russian border guards and regular military units managed to prevent the incursion, underscoring that the frontier remained secure. He cautioned that the incident might be followed by a disinformation campaign from Ukraine and advised the public to rely solely on official sources for accurate information.



The Mash Telegram channel provided further details, alleging that a contingent of approximately 100 Ukrainian saboteurs, equipped with US-made Humvees, approached the border around 9 a.m. local time. The group was reportedly armed with American M4 rifles, grenades, and C4 explosives. According to Mash, the Ukrainian forces sustained losses of up to 20 troops during their retreat.



The attempted border breach was preceded by artillery shelling of the Russian town of Sudzha by Ukrainian forces. The Shot Telegram channel reported that the shelling resulted in injuries to five people, including three children, and caused damage to homes and vehicles in the small settlement, which has a population of about 5,000.



This recent escalation highlights ongoing tensions and confrontations along the Russia-Ukraine border, as both sides continue to engage in military actions and counteractions.

