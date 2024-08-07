Sprintray Announces The Midas Restoration Tour: Advancing Restorative Dentistry With AI-Powered Digital Workflow And 3D Printing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay is excited to announce The Midas Restoration Tour, an event series to showcase a fully connected SprintRay AI-powered digital workflow designed specifically for chairside restorative dentistry. This collaborative tour will include leaders Align and Ivoclar – to provide dental professionals with a hands-on experience showcasing the latest advancements in digital technologies designed to enable chairside restorative workflows and improve the patient experience.

Start your restorative workflow with highly accurate data capture on an iTeroTM intraoral scanner.

Complete your restoration in minutes with a SprintRay Midas Digital Press 3D Printer

Complete a 3D printed restoration workflow using Ivoclar Adhese® Universal Vivapen® and Variolink® Esthetic

Industry leaders in dental technology, SprintRay, iTero, and Ivoclar are excited to announce The Midas Restoration Tour.

The six city US tour starts on August 15, 2024, and will feature presentations by experts in the field of digital and restorative dentistry who will each focus on a specific segment of the digital workflow: scan capture with iTeroTM intraoral scanners from Align Technology, restoration creation with SprintRay, and restoration completion and placement with Ivoclar. These experts will provide in-depth insights and practical demonstrations of the technologies, followed by a live Q&A session and discussion about the future of digital dentistry. The six cities on the Midas Restoration Tour include Los Angeles, Dallas Seattle, New York, Chicago and Fort Lauderdale.



Highlighting The Future of Restorative Dentistry That Is Fully Connected

The Midas Restoration Tour will introduce a seamless digital workflow that features cutting-edge innovations from SprintRay, Align Technology, and Ivoclar, that are collectively set to expand the field of restorative dentistry.



iTeroTM Intraoral Scanners (Align Technology) : Experience cutting-edge digital scanning performance with the iTero Element TM

5D Plus and the new iTero LuminaTM

intraoral scanner models. These advanced scanners enhance productivity and patient experiences. With iTero scanners, doctors can effortlessly design models, prosthetics, and bite splints using the new iTeroTM Design Suite. This suite also features seamless connectivity with SprintRay, streamlining workflows and enhancing design capabilities.

SprintRay Midas Digital Restoration Press : Witness the future of restoration creation with this revolutionary 3D printer, designed to produce restorations from highly viscous ceramic-filled resins with exceptional speed, precision, and quality.

Ivoclar Placement Protocols: Explore the final steps of printed restoration completion with Ivoclar's advanced bonding protocol for 3D printed restorations featuring Ivoclar's Adhese® Universal Vivapen® and Variolink® Esthetic. AI-Powered Performance : From scan, to design, to 3D print, the new direct-integration between iTero intraoral scanners and SprintRay leverages AI to seamlessly connect the digital workflow for a more efficient, accurate, and patient-centric approach to restorative dentistry.

Exclusive Hands-On Experience

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in immersive, hands-on sessions with the latest digital tools and technologies. The settings will allow dental professionals to explore the endless possibilities of a fully connected, AI-powered digital workflow and discover how it can transform their practices with unparalleled speed, precision, and simplicity.

Join Us on the Midas Restoration Tour

SprintRay, Align Technology, and Ivoclar invite dental professionals to join them on this transformative tour and be part of the new era of digital dentistry. For more information on tour dates, locations, details about speakers and registration, please visit .

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing solutions for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental equipment including 3D printers and post-processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit

