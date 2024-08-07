Zelensky Signs Law Decriminalizing Petty Theft

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a law introducing amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses to tighten liability for petty theft.

That is according to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

"Since the theft of UAH 300 was currently a criminal act, the bill raises the threshold to UAH 3,000. The bill also tightens administrative responsibility for petty theft: a fine of UAH 850 to UAH 1,700 for theft of property worth up to UAH 757, a fine of UAH 1,700 to UAH 5,100 for theft of property worth UAH 758-3,028, and a fine of UAH 8,500 to UAH 17,000 for repeated theft," Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said.

The explanatory note to the document states that theft committed under martial law is immediately qualified under Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which is punishable by imprisonment from five to eight years. At the same time, there is a list of cases that were considered in courts in different regions of the country, when persons who committed petty theft were tried under this article.