Ganja City To Host Nizami Days
Ganja city will host Nizami Days on September 11-15 to celebrate
the legacy of one of the greatest poets of the medieval East, the
outstanding romantic poet in epic literature Nizami Ganjavi
(1141-1209), Azernews reports.
Nizami Days will be held in front of the Nizami Ganjavi
Mausoleum with the support of the Culture Ministry and Ganja
Executive Power.
A scientific conference dedicated to Nizami Ganjavi, a concert
program "Reading Evening" consisting of the poet's poems, mugham
and classical romances, a concert of the dance group of the
Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble will be organized as part
of the project. Afrasiab Badalbeyli's opera "Nizami" will be also
shown within Nizami Days.
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
