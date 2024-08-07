(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New EU (European Union) GMP (Good Practice) Annex 1: Compliant Aseptic Operations Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

During this training, all changes in Annex 1 will be evaluated, and the minimum requirements that aseptic operations must meet will be discussed and presented to the participants through examples.

This course will address all current aseptic process guidance and it will provide participants with the opportunity to refresh their knowledge. How to minimize the risks of quality risk management principles will be discussed and the basics of microbiology will be explained. Environmental monitoring, bioburden and sterility assurance will be evaluated through examples, and the terms of cleaning, disinfection, sanitation and decontamination will be explained.

In Annex 1, the principles of Contamination Control Strategy (CCS), which is one of the most important expectations, will be evaluated and guidance will be given on how to prepare a sample CCS. Examples of the expectations of the health authorities regarding sterilization and visual control will be presented, and the points to be considered in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Water, Steam, and Gas systems will be covered.

Clean room classification, Personal Air Lock (PAL), Material Air Lock (MAL) concepts, and critical aspects in Restricted Access Barrier Systems (RABS) and Isolator systems that are starting to replace clean rooms will be evaluated. In addition, robust production techniques such as Blow Fill Seal (BFS) and Form Fill Seal (FFS) will be emphasized. The inconveniences encountered due to the violation of the microbial rules that must be followed in sterile environments due to various reasons will be conveyed with sample applications.

Important aspects of critical aseptic process simulation operations, previously known as media fill, airflow visualization study, aseptic filling, and closure will be shared with the participants.

In the last part of the training, the expectations of the health authorities of quality assurance and aseptic operations will be included, and the expectations of regulatory authorities such as FDA, MHRA, TGA, WHO, PIC/S from aseptic operations and the new Annex 1 will be addressed, and the most common deviations will be evaluated with recommendations.

Benefits of Attending



Learn about the regulatory requirements of the revised Annex 1, its effects on aseptic production, terminal sterilization expectations and quality challenges

Gain tips on how to overcome difficulties still experienced despite the enactment of Annex 1

Have the opportunity to examine examples of experiences of colleagues and health authority inspectors in using Annex 1

Examine solution proposals for the CCS

Hear recommendations on critical topics such as environmental monitoring, cleaning and disinfection, personnel and facility hygiene

Gain knowledge of barrier separation technologies, alternative production techniques, and regulations for processing different sterile products

Have the opportunity to evaluate the integration of the automation applied in the production environment in terms of GMP

Hear suggestions regarding the analysis of trends encountered in aseptic production Get an insight into the focus of health authority inspections in the future

In addition, under Annex 1 the qualification of aseptic production personnel, education and training requirements, and examples of personal skills they should have will be learned.

The expectations of the regulatory authorities and the questions that may be encountered in audits/inspections will also be discussed.

Certifications:



CPD: 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend?

Personnel in the following roles and departments:



Quality Assurance and Quality Control Validation

R&D

Audit

Regulatory

IT

Warehouse and supply chain

Engineering

Procurement Health Authority Inspectors

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Welcome and Introduction

Aseptic Processing Guidelines and Regulations



EU, PIC/S GMP Annex:1

FDA sterile drug products produced by aseptic processing - current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) WHO, MHRA, TGA, PMDA Guidelines

Aseptic Facility Design Principles



Facility types

Equipment impact on facility design

Process impact on facility design System impact on facility design

Quality Assessment and Mitigation in Aseptic Operations



Sterility, probability, acceptability Risk mitigation

Risk Management Application Examples



Failure Mode Effects Analysis (FMEA)

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP)

Process Hazard Analysis (PHA)

Failure Tree Analysis (FTA) Example: Sterile Product Filling and Finished Product

Microbiology Fundamentals



Microbiological culture media

Microbiology laboratory techniques

Objectionable microorganisms

Rapid microbiological methods Microbiological challenges

Environmental Monitoring



Why is environmental monitoring (EM) performed?

Types of environmental monitoring

Precautions when conducting environmental monitoring

Trending of EM data Example: Environmental monitoring investigation study

Bioburden Control & Sterility Assurance



Sterility testing Bioburden determination

Workshop 1



A: How do you support GMP documentation for purchased disinfectants or sporicides?

B: What test methods do you use for efficacy testing? Do they align with regulatory expectations? C: What do we mean when we talk about Continuous Improvement?

Day 2

Recap of Day Two

Cleaning, Disinfection, Sanitation, Decontamination



Example: Wiping mopping strategies Example: Disinfectant qualification

Can CCS be Achieved via Cleaning and Disinfection?

Sterilization



What is the difference between sterilization and sanitization

Types of sterilization processes

Pre-Use Post Sterilization Integrity Testing (PUBSIT) issues Example: How to validate the dry heat sterilization process?

Visual Inspection



Manual inspection

Semi-automated inspection

Automated inspection

Critical Utilities

Water systems

Pure steam

Process gases HVAC

Cleanroom Design and Operation, Airlock Concept



Design specifications

Basic & concept design

Modular and flexible cleanrooms

Typical design mistakes Airlock concept (PAL, MAL)

BFS, FFS



BFS equipment

Product design

Equipment design

Facility design

Qualification consideration

Product contamination Example: Do you have a defect library?

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters

Workshop 2



A: What happens if a positive culture results after processing the Biological Indicators (BI) in a validated steam sterilization cycle? B: Data integrity considerations in Bacterial Endotoxin Test

RABS & Isolator Technology



Isolators for Personnel and Environmental Protection

Closed RABS

Cytotoxic Drug Preparation Isolator

Aseptic Transfer Systems (Liquid/Solid)

Decontamination of Aseptically Operated Isolators

Monitoring of the Process Environment

Barrier System Flaws Validation

Day 3

Contamination Control Strategy



CCS plan, do, check, act

Supplementary documents

Example: What type of documents should be included in a CCS? Example: Methods for contamination detection

Microbial Contamination Investigation Errors



What is wrong thinking?

Extraordinary Environmental Monitoring Case studies

How to Prevent Residue, Rouge and Fibers



Facility appearance

Residue, rogue, and rust remediation/prevention How to manage the risk of reusables in the Aseptic Processing Area

Aseptic Process Simulation (APS)



What is an APS?

What is the purpose?

What are the limitations?

APS dos and don'ts

APS duration

APS interventions

APS incubation APS Out of Specification (OOS) Investigation

Personnel Behaviour, Qualification, Aseptic Gowning Techniques



Why are personnel important?

Holistic Operator Behaviour and Qualification Program

Potential sources of particulates and gowning measures

Considerations when defining gowning

How to prepare a User Requirement Specification (URS) for aseptic garments Fabric selection and qualification

Airflow Visualization in Aseptic Manufacturing



What is the purpose of the Airflow Visualization Process?

What do we need for a successful AF Visualization?

Smoke Generation Devices

Video recording - static and dynamic conditions

Documentation and data integrity How to report an AF operation?

Sterile Product Filling, Stoppering, Sealing

Quality Assurance and Control for Aseptic Operations

Workshop 3

How to validate contamination control in Rapid Transfer Port Chambers

Regulatory Considerations for Aseptic Processing

Audit and inspection findings

For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900