Bitcoin: From Shock To The Death Cross

The sharp declines in and Ethereum, sustained by the rumblings of falling stock since late July, accelerated the formation of a powerful bearish signal-the death cross-as the downward sloping 50-day MA accelerated its decline in recent days, promising to cross the 200-day MA in the next few days. Often, this signal triggers a new wave of declines, but now both coins look locally oversold as the financial markets lick their wounds after the recent sell-off.

However, even in case of a technical rebound, a return above the 200-day MA would be needed to prove that the bull market has returned. For Bitcoin, that level now stands at $61.5K, and for Ethereum, it is at $3200.

Meanwhile, bitcoin's share of all cryptocurrencies continues to rise, standing at 55.8%, up from 53.7% a month ago and 48.7% a year ago. This is normal, as altcoins are obviously in weaker hands at this stage of the market.