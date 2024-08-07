Bitcoin: From Shock To The Death Cross
(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
Crypto market capitalisation is back above $2 trillion, up 1.3% over 24 hours. On Wednesday, the crypto Fear and Greed index retreated from extreme fear territory at 17 (the lowest in over two years) to 29.
MENAFN07082024000156011031ID1108526133
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.