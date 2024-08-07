عربي


What Is Kasturi Cotton Bharat, The New Programme By Indian Govt?

8/7/2024 3:30:25 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kasturi Cotton Bharat program is a Ministry of Textiles initiative to promote traceability, certification, and branding of Indian cotton.
It aims to give Indian cotton a distinct identity, empower farmers, and benefit stakeholders.


The Kasturi Cotton Bharat program is a Ministry of Textiles initiative to promote traceability, certification, and branding of Indian cotton.


The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL)and the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI for
traceability, certification, and branding of Indian cotton.


Conforms to quantifiable standards of high quality, and increases softness, strength, and durability of the fabric. It also improves the colour vibrancy.


QR-based certification technology is used at each stage of processing.
Block-chain-based software platform for end-to-end traceability and transaction certificate.


All ginners in the country, including Andhra Pradesh, are empowered to produce the Kasturi Cotton Bharat brand.
100 bales from AP certified under the Kasturi Cotton Bharat brand.


Kasturi Cotton initiative aims to give a distinct identity to Indian Cotton, empower farmers, and benefit stakeholders.

