New Book! Offering Hope And Encouragement For Those Who Struggle With Mental Illness

Mental Meltdown

Paul and Arlene Samuels

Illuminating the voices of bipolar and other mental illness

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On August 7, 2024, those affected by mental health issues around the world can grab a rope of hope. The Centers for Control has documented the rapid rise of mental illness in recent years. The diagnosed person can become overwhelmed and uncertain about how to cope-and even despairing. This is true for family and friends as well.Paul Samuels, a prominent name in the bipolar community, and co-author Arlene Bridges Samuels eagerly announce the launch of their new book, Mental Health Meltdown: illuminating the voices of bipolar and other mental illnesses.This remarkable book compiles thirty-three testimonies of people with mental illness or their family members. Leading the way are the authors themselves.Paul and Arlene exclaim that“one of the best days of their lives was the day the psychiatrist diagnosed Paul with Bipolar 2.”As a loved one living with Paul having bipolar, Arlene provides guidance to others in similar situations. Our marriage was a“beautiful disaster.” Most marriages face problems, some bigger than others. Often, the feelings of love disappear. Outrageous commitment must kick in when feelings desert us. (page 77)These many voices of experience help the reader to:.recognize the symptoms.seek the diagnosis.adjust to the impact.triumph nevertheless.most importantly, HOLD ON TO HOPEThrough the pages of Mental Health Meltdown, readers are treated to true stories, the voices of people affected: spouses, children, and the diagnosed person. This is no fictional book but instead portrays the actual dilemmas created by mental illness. Some are solved, while others are not. Yet all the contributors affirm: there is hope.-Kathy Ireland, former model, prominent businesswoman, and executive producer of Anxious Nation, endorses the book:“Mental Health Meltdown will help countless people, surfacing every emotion, then leaving us with hope, encouragement, and peace.”-Jonny McCoy, founder of the White Flag App, writes:“Mental Health Meltdown is an incredibly important resource for GEN Z and upward, those who feel as though they are lost, hopeless, or alone in their struggle. When we share our journey, we not only heal ourselves but others as well.”This compelling compilation of real-life wins will appeal to those age 14 and up who are affected by mental illness, directly or through a loved one. Mental Health Meltdown retails for $19.95 in paperback.The book itself can be purchased at thementalhealthmeltdown, where more endorsements are located. The trade release (including the eBook) will be on December 1, 2024, through all major book retailers.About the Authors:The authors are proven communicators with four previous titles and hundreds of columns regarding Israel. Residents of Atlanta, GA, they are influential in church, ministries, and mental illness organizations.Paul Leon Samuels, a proud first-generation American, was born in the South Bronx, New York, to Jewish refugees from the Russian pogroms. His early life's pain and challenges gave birth to poetry, public speaking, and humanitarian aid. He is the author of Bipolar Missionary, Rainbow Kids, Suppose, and Where Is Christmas? Paul also co-facilitates peer-to-peer support groups affiliated with the National Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (dbsalliance).Arlene Bridges Samuels hails from Florence, South Carolina, where her parents owned Universal Decorators, a professional parade float company. A multi-talented singer and accomplished writer, she is the weekly feature columnist for The Christian Broadcasting Network Israel. Arlene's past advocacy includes, in part, refugee work, Mercy Ships, and youth ministry.For media inquiries, interviews, or advanced review copies, please contact the authors at... or call 404-309-6579For more information, visit thementalhealthmeltdown.

